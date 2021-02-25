Motor Vehicle Electrical & Electronic Equipment, Steering Suspension, & Interiors Market Global Outlook 2021 to 2025

Motor Vehicle Electrical & Electronic Equipment, Steering Suspension, & Interiors Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 provides the strategists, marketers, and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global Motor Vehicle Electrical & Electronic Equipment, Steering Suspension, & Interiors market as it emerges from the Covid 19 shut down.

The global motor vehicle electrical & electronic equipment, steering suspension, & interiors market is expected to grow from $484.85 billion in 2020 to $510.6 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $745.35 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10%.

Key Vendors:

Bosch; Hyundai; Tennaco; DENSO and Hella

Market Overview:

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global motor vehicle electrical & electronic equipment, steering suspension, & interiors market, accounting for 39% of the market in 2020. North America was the second largest region accounting for 30% of the global motor vehicle electrical & electronic equipment, steering suspension, & interiors market. Africa was the smallest region in the global motor vehicle electrical & electronic equipment, steering suspension, & interiors market.

The demand for electric vehicles is increasing rapidly and this is expected to disrupt the automotive value chain. Engines of electric vehicles are less complicated than their gasoline counterparts, thus requiring fewer replacement parts over the lifetime of a car. Electrification of cars also means that components such as air-conditioning units, water pumps, brakes and steering systems will need to be adapted and designed to meet the requirements of electric cars. Since electric vehicles are manufactured with one-third the number of internal combustion engine (ICE) cars components, less collaboration will be required between automaker and parts suppliers. This will decrease vehicle-to-component calibration, thus allowing parts suppliers to develop products with more autonomy. According to a report by EY firm, electric vehicles transformation in India may affect existing automobile spare part sales as EV is built with 20 moving parts while vehicles equipped with internal combustion engines have around 200 spare parts.

Scope:

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Motor Vehicle Electrical and Electronic Equipment; Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components (except Spring); Motor Vehicle Seating and Interior Trim

2) By Application: Passenger Vehicle; Commercial Vehicle

3) By End Use: OEM; Aftermarket

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with sales, revenue, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of Motor Vehicle Electrical & Electronic Equipment, Steering Suspension, & Interiors in these regions, from 2015 to 2021(forecast), covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Motor Vehicle Electrical & Electronic Equipment, Steering Suspension, & Interiors market with an analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of the penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done. The report also includes a detailed analysis of the global Motor Vehicle Electrical & Electronic Equipment, Steering Suspension, & Interiors market by countries, comprising of its market by value, volume, and ARPU and penetration rate.

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

