Motor Trade Insurance Market Exponential Hike by 2028| AXA, Allstate Insurance, Berkshire Hathaway, Allianz, AIG, Generali, State Farm Insurance, Munich Reinsurance, Metlife, Nippon Life Insurance, Ping An, PICC

A motor trade insurance, also known as road risk insurance, is a policy designed to cover any injury, loss or damage to the third-party caused by the vehicles involved in the business. From tool and machinery replacement value to vehicle replacement everything is taken care under the Policy.

To be eligible for a motor trader policy, you must provide proof that you operate within the motor trade industry. So, if you run a business that is related to either cars, vans or motorbikes and involves servicing or even selling vehicles, you would qualify for a motor trader policy.

Motor trade plates show that a vehicle is being used temporarily for trade purposes. They are suitable for any vehicle that is temporarily in your possession; allowing you to drive without registering and taxing it first.

Top Key Players:

AXA

Allstate Insurance

Berkshire Hathaway

Allianz

AIG

Generali

State Farm Insurance

Munich Reinsurance

Metlife

Nippon Life Insurance

Ping An

PICC

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Third Party

Third party Fire and Theft

Comprehensive

Market segment by Application, split into

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

