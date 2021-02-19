Motor Racing Telematics Market Analysis 2027 Focusing Top Key Players- Vodafone Automotive SpA Business Unit Services, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Porshe, Verizon, Nebula Systems, Ericsson, Robert Bosch GmbH, HARMAN International, Telenav and Magneti Marelli S.p.A. among others

The Motor Racing Telematics Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global motor racing telematics market with detailed market segmentation by types, networks and geography. The global motor racing telematics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Also, key motor racing telematics market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles and financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players influencing the market are Vodafone Automotive SpA Business Unit Services, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Porshe, Verizon, Nebula Systems, Ericsson, Robert Bosch GmbH, HARMAN International, Telenav and Magneti Marelli S.p.A. among others.

Increasing use of electronic components and remote monitoring through telematics provides better performance and reliability. This is a major driving factor in motor racing telematics market. In addition, the significant rising demand for connected cars among the racing cars or sports car manufacturers is also positively impacting on the growth of the motor racing telematics market. However, potential accessibility of data courses to data security issues in telematics systems due to sending and receiving of large amount of vehicle-related data is a major threat to the and end users and service providers. This factors is somehow limiting the adoption of the telematics among the motor racing sector, and thereby hindering the growth of motor racing telematics market. Integration of IoT platform for optimum engine performance and enhancing the capabilities of the cars to transmit signals and information is one of the key opportunity for motor racing telematics market in the forecast period.

Telematics is combination of telecommunications and informatics to thoroughly describe the use of communications and information technology to exchange and store information from telecommunications devices to remote objects over a network. Vehicle telemetry is the transition of measurements from the vehicle to a remote computer, which is then used by computer programs to infer and analyze the gathered data. Motor racing is a major application gaining prominence in vehicle telematics sector.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global motor racing telematics market based on by types and networks. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall motor racing telematics market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 15 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

