Motor Graders Market Analysis and Business Opportunities Outlook 2025: John Deere Co., Sany Group, Caterpillar Inc., Komatsu Ltd., Leeboy, Volvo CE, SDLG

The Motor Graders Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry and information regarding market size, share, growth, cost structure, Motor Graders market competition landscape, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2025. The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Motor Graders market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the market and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness. The report covers the post-COVID-19 impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Motor Graders Market is projected to grow with a CAGR of more than 5 % during the forecast period.

Top Companies in the Motor Graders Market: John Deere Co., Sany Group, Caterpillar Inc., Komatsu Ltd., Leeboy, Volvo CE, SDLG, Calder Brothers Corporation, Case Constructions, LiuGong Machinery Co. Ltd., and others.

Make an Inquiry about this report: (Exclusive Offer: Flat 20% discount on this report)

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202152733/motor-graders-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=VXI

Market Overview:

– With the increase in construction and mining activities in several parts of the world and with the increased spending of governments to enhance these construction sector in the country. The demand for motor graders is expected to rise to create a flat surface during either the start or while finishing the road or the site.

– Availability of attachments for various applications in mining and construction industry apart from being used for specified task of flattening the surface or underground mining is driving demand for the market.

– However, a small motor grader within a range of 80-150 horsepower is usually enough for most jobs. While, the smaller graders are perfect for jobs that need to be completed in a tight spacing environment, larger motor graders can be used in broader spaces.

Recent developments in the market are –

– In March 2020, John Deere Co. revealed a new factory-installed Premium Circle option for all G-Series, GP-Series and Smart Grade motor graders. This option features a fully sealed bearing and pinion design, reducing maintenance costs and downtime, while also significantly boosting circle torque and speed.

– In December 2019, Leeboy India Construction Equipment has launched their new series compact motor graders for India and other overseas developing markets. The new compact model Leeboy Motor grader 585 is fitted with a 10ft moldboard and powered by 110 BHP Engine developing 380 Nm torque. This compact grader is designed to perform all functions in normal case any other bigger grader is supposed to deliver, with a high level of grading accuracy.

Key Market Trends

Government Spending on Infrastructure and Mining Activities Driving Demand

During the past few years, the government spending on Infrastructure and construction activities is on the rise globally, especially in the developing nations like India, China. The compact design of the grader is highly suitable for small to medium road projects in villages and cities and also makes them the most preferred choice of contractors for road projects like Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Soyjna (PMGSY) schemes etc. in developing nations like India.

For instance,

– The GDP share of construction infrastructure activities in India has risen from 7.4% in FY2013, to 9% in FY 2017-18. Also, Indian government on construction of roads, highways have allocated Rs. 91,823 Crore (USD 13.14 billion) in the union budget of financial year 2020-21

– Similarly, Construction activity in China expanded by 6.1% year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2018, pulling up growth for the year to 4.5%. For construction of roads and highways, the government has increased spending on highways by around 3% with a spending of 1.81 trillion yuan during first 10 months in the year 2019.

For mining industry, the countries which are rich in mineral reservoirs are increasing their spending to meet the demands locally as well as cater the world demand. For instance,

– Government Spending in Russia increased to 4226.90 RUB Billion in the fourth quarter of 2019 from 4046.20 RUB Billion in the third quarter of 2019, and GDP From Mining in Russia increased to 2062.10 RUB Billion in the fourth quarter of 2019 from 1982.40 RUB Billion in the third quarter of 2019.

– In March 2020, The Indian government has removed end-use restrictions for participating in coal mine auctions and open the coal sector fully for commercial mining by domestic and global companies. With this step the country which has a very huge coal reservoir but still was importing coal to meet its domestic demand, is expecting that, they will be able to meet the demand from domestic mining of coal and also will be able to export some portion of it.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Motor Graders Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

For More Information On This Report, Please Visit:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202152733/motor-graders-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=VXI

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

If you have any questions about any of our Motor Graders Market Report or would like to schedule a personalized free demo of the Motor Graders market report, please do not hesitate to contact me at irfan@marketinsightsreports.com.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) MarketInsightsReports

Email: sales@marketinsightsreports.com

Tel: + 1704-266-3234, +91-750-707-8687

About Us: