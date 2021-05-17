Motor Driver IC Market is Set to Record CAGR of 6.2% Over the Forecast Period 2020-2030

Motor Driver IC Market is Set to Record CAGR of 6.2% Over the Forecast Period 2020-2030

The Motor Driver IC market study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

Global motor driver IC Market is set to witness significant growth over the next decade, as a result of increasing automation and digitalization in the semiconductor industry. Motor driver IC is primarily used in autonomous robots, where it acts as an interface between microprocessors and motors to supply current. With a wealth of innovation on the horizon for self-driving cars and autonomous robots, demand for motor driver IC is expected to remain strong going forward.

The motor driver IC market is primarily gaining a boost from technological advancements in consumer electronics, automotive industry, aerospace & defense, and industrial automation. Increasing adoption of IoT technology and growing investments in implementation of disruptive technologies in telecom and semiconductor industries will continue to drive demand for motor driver ICs. According to a new Fact.MR study, the motor driver IC market is set to record impressive CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period (2020-2030).

Motor Driver IC Market Analysis by Semiconductor Material

Motor driver IC is produced with use of SiC (Silicon Carbide) or GaN (Gallium Nitride) as semiconductor material. SiC remains highly preferred semiconductor, owing to a number of advantages such as 10x breakdown electric field strength, 3x band gap, and enabling wider range of p-type and n-type control for device construction.

Use of Gallium Nitrate (GaN) as semiconductor material for motor driver IC is estimated to account for 40% of the total revenue by 2020-end, and gain 422 BPS by 2030 over 2020.

To connect an Expert

