Motor Control Centers Market Overview, Leading Players, Growth and Future Scope

The global motor control system market is showcasing significant growth due to increasing level of industrial automation. The industrial segment is the largest end-user for motor control centers, due to large-scale application in various industries. The industrial segment has been further sub segmented into oil and gas, chemicals, mining and metals, cement and utilities. The oil and gas and mining and metals segments are the largest end-users in the industrial segment; however, these segments are expected to achieve slow growth during the forecast period, owing to oil price downfall.

Asia-Pacific and North America are expected to register higher growth in the global MCC market, as compared to other regions, during the forecast period. Growing industrial automation and growth of various industries such as chemicals, power, and oil and gas are driving the demand for motor control centers in the region. The Asia-Pacific market is driven by countries such as China, Japan, India, and Australia, due to growing industrialization and fast growing economy. The market in this region is projected to grow at a higher rate, with India and China expected to offer high potential for this growth.

Some of the key players in the global motor control centers market are ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, Eaton Corporation, Schneider Electric, Fuji Electric, Rockwell Corporation, General Electric, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation and WEG SA.

Market Segmentation

By Voltage

Low Voltage MCC

Medium Voltage MCC

By Type

Conventional MCC

Intelligent MCC

By Component

Busbars

Overload relays

Variable speed drives

Soft starters

By End User