Motolora Razr foldable smartphone gets a nice discount for Cyber ​​Monday

If you want a smartphone like no other, the Motorola Razr is perfect as it is a foldable phone. In fact, the brand decided to restart this phone a few years after its huge success.

Motorola Razr: A smartphone that can be cut in half for the nostalgic

The Motorola Razr can be folded in half thanks to its flexible 6.2-inch P-OLED screen with a resolution of 2142 x 876 pixels. In addition, it has a second smaller 2.7-inch screen with a resolution of 600 x 800 pixels that allows you to view your notifications and the time without opening it.

Under the hood we find this configuration:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 RAM: 6 GB Storage: 128 GB

For the photo part we have a 16 megapixel sensor with an aperture of 1: 1.7 and a 3D TOF sensor. For the front you have to rely on a 5 megapixel HDR sensor.

Finally, the autonomy is guaranteed by a 2510 mAh battery compatible with a 15 W fast charge.

Starting with more than 1,600 euros, it went to 834 euros after Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday thanks to the MONDEAL code. Otherwise, we also have the Oppo Find X2 Lite 5G for a very good price.

Why succumb to this offer?

An original look A space-saving smartphone A favorite for nostalgics

