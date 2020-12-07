Motolora Razr foldable smartphone gets a nice discount for Cyber Monday
If you want a smartphone like no other, the Motorola Razr is perfect as it is a foldable phone. In fact, the brand decided to restart this phone a few years after its huge success.
Motorola Razr: A smartphone that can be cut in half for the nostalgic
The Motorola Razr can be folded in half thanks to its flexible 6.2-inch P-OLED screen with a resolution of 2142 x 876 pixels. In addition, it has a second smaller 2.7-inch screen with a resolution of 600 x 800 pixels that allows you to view your notifications and the time without opening it.
Under the hood we find this configuration:
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 RAM: 6 GB Storage: 128 GB
For the photo part we have a 16 megapixel sensor with an aperture of 1: 1.7 and a 3D TOF sensor. For the front you have to rely on a 5 megapixel HDR sensor.
Finally, the autonomy is guaranteed by a 2510 mAh battery compatible with a 15 W fast charge.
Starting with more than 1,600 euros, it went to 834 euros after Black Friday and Cyber Monday thanks to the MONDEAL code. Otherwise, we also have the Oppo Find X2 Lite 5G for a very good price.
Why succumb to this offer?
An original look A space-saving smartphone A favorite for nostalgics
