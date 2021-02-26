Moto Taxi Service Market Trends, Business Outlook 2020, Expanding Current Industry Status by Top Most Players ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd., GOJEK INDONESIA, Grab

A motorcycle taxi, or cart bike or bike taxi, is a licensed form of transport in some countries. The taxi typically carries one passenger, who rides as the pillion behind the motorcycle operator. Multiple passengers are common in some countries.

Personal transportation in heavily congested cities is becoming a massive problem because of the increasing number of vehicles on roads. This leads to increased vehicular emissions and pollution control, which in turn, has compelled governments to restrict new vehicle purchases. This has resulted in the preference for moto taxi services as they offer various benefits such as affordability, efficiency, and convenience. Moreover, this mode of transport also minimizes travel time and helps curb the increasing traffic.

In 2018, the global Moto Taxi Service market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study-

ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

GOJEK INDONESIA

Grab

Taxify O

Uber Technologies Inc.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

E-hailing

Ride Sharing

Market segment by Application, split into

Passenger

Load

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Moto Taxi Service are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Moto Taxi Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Moto Taxi Service development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

