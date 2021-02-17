Motion Sickness Treatment Market : Information, Figures and Analytical Insights 2021-2025

The Motion Sickness Treatment Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

The motion sickness treatment market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of nearly 3.0% during the forecast period. There are certain factors that are driving the market growth, including a rise in the number of travelers across the globe and increased incidences of cardiovascular diseases in the geriatric population which majorly cause motion sickness.

For instance, according to United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), international tourist arrivals increased by 5.4% in 2018 compared to 2017, and this tendency is expected to continue throughout the forecast period which demands higher requirements for motion sickness treatment globally. Also, ongoing research activities in motion sickness drug development and delivery systems are likely to increase the availability of OTC drugs for motion sickness treatment.

Click the link to get a Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202153359/motion-sickness-treatment-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?source=Mccourier&Mode=12

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Motion Sickness Treatment Market: GlaxoSmithKline plc, Perrigo Company plc, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., WellSpring Pharmaceutical Corporation, Caleb Pharmaceuticals Inc, Myungmoon Pharm Co. Ltd, Baxter International Inc, CVS Health and others.

Key Market Trends

Anticholinergic Treatment Segment is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

The anticholinergic treatment segment is expected to account for a significant share of the motion sickness treatment market. The dominance in the revenue share of this segment is due to long-lasting relief, better efficacy, better patient-compliance, and fewer side effects compared to other treatments. Also, the growing demand along with the higher prices of these products is expected to contribute to the highest revenue of the segment during the forecast period.

Next to anticholinergics, the antihistamine treatment segment contributes to the second-highest revenue in the global market. This is due to their access to the patients in a wide range of dosage forms like transdermal patches, oral dosage forms such as chewable tablets, lozenges, etc., as per patient requirement. They are also available as prescriptions and various OTC drugs which are expected to account for their significant growth rate in the motion sickness treatment market.

By the distribution channel, the retail pharmacies segment is expected to have a high revenue share in the market and is expected to continue during the forecast period. The dominance is owing to the higher preference of self-medication and the access to patients which accounts for the significant share in the market.



North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the motion sickness treatment. This is due to increased tourism in the U.S. and preference for highly expensive prescription drugs directly contributes to a significant share of revenue in the region. For instance, according to the UNWTO, in 2018, nearly 52 million International tourists travel from America to Europe resultant in a higher demand for the motion sickness treatment market in the region.

Followed by North America, Europe contributed to the second largest market share owing to a rise in a number of travelers all over the world, increased research activities and investors to develop novel drug delivery systems for motion sickness treatment accounts for the highest revenue.



Competitive Landscape

The motion sickness treatment market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players. Few of the major players currently dominating the market are implementing various development strategies such as making mergers and acquisitions, entering into partnerships and thus, expanding their footprint globally.

The research study evaluates the overall size of the market, by making use of a bottom-up approach, wherein data for different industry verticals, and end-user industries and its applications across various product types have been recorded and predicted during the forecast period. These segments and sub-segments have been documented from the industry specialists and professionals, as well as company representatives, and are outwardly validated by analyzing previous years’ data of these segments and sub-segments for getting an accurate and complete market size.

Influence Of The Motion Sickness Treatment Market Report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Motion Sickness Treatment market.

– Motion Sickness Treatment market recent innovations and major events.

-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Motion Sickness Treatment market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Motion Sickness Treatment market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Motion Sickness Treatment market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Motion Sickness Treatment market.

The report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202153359/motion-sickness-treatment-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?source=Mccourier&Mode=12

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Global Motion Sickness Treatment Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please connect with our sales team (sales@marketinsightsreports.com).

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com