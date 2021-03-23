Motion Sickness Treatment Market 2021, Size, Share, Global Industry Growth, Business Statistics, Top Leaders, Competitive Landscape, Forecast To 2027

Motion Sickness Treatment Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2019-2025. Continuous travel for business, fast growing tourism sector, rise in adoption of prescription motion sickness drugs, improvements in travel facilities and increase in awareness of the disease are likely to boost the growth of Global Motion Sickness Treatment Market.

The Motion Sickness Treatment Market unveils a succinct analysis of the market size, regional spectrum and revenue forecast about the Motion Sickness Treatment market. Furthermore, the report points out major challenges and latest growth plans embraced by key manufacturers that constitute the competitive spectrum of this business domain.

Scope of Global Motion Sickness Treatment Market Reports –

Motion sickness is a common disorder that occurs due to the vestibular disturbances and disagreement exists between vestibules, visual and Somatic Sensory systems of the body. It is a sensation of wooziness Pathogenesis of motion sickness is not understood completely. Motion sickness can be of various types based on their cause. Motion sickness is caused by disagreement signals in the inner ear, eyes, other body tissues and sensory receptors. It can be carsickness, seasickness, airsickness, or boat sickness depending on the motions exposed such as car travel, sea travel, air travel or boat travel even while being exposed to virtual reality (VR) such as VR games and simulations. The symptoms involved in motion sickness such as nausea, vomiting, dizziness, headache and irritability. Nausea is the most common symptoms among all these symptoms. Early symptoms of this disorder can include yawning, belching, hyper salivation, heartburn and frequent urination. Roughly 75% to 80% population suffers from motion sickness during travelling. The intensity of the motion sickness changes from person to person.

Global motion sickness treatment market is segmented on the basis of route of administration, type, distribution channel and geography. On the basis of route of administration global motion sickness treatment market is segmented into oral, transdermal, parenteral and other. On the basis of type global motion sickness treatment market is segmented into anticholinergic, antihistamines sympathomimetic, traditional medicines and others. On the basis of distribution channel global motion sickness treatment market is segmented into retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, drug stores and others.

The regions covered in global motion sickness treatment market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, Global Motion Sickness Treatment Market sub divided in to U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Market Dynamics –

The occurrences of obesity-related disorders such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and others have considerably augmented in past few years are also boosting the growth of global motion sickness treatment market. Conferring to the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), international tourist arrivals increased by 7% in 2017 as in the previous year and the inclination to expected to continue in the forecast period. Mediakix magazine published an article in 2017 concluded that there are 22.4 million Virtual Reality (VR) users in the U.S. Constant developments in motion sickness drug development and delivery systems is likely to expand acceptance of prescription drugs for motion sickness treatment.

Nevertheless launching of generic transdermal scopolamine patches in the U.S. and accessibility of other such products in Asia Pacific are probable to impede the global motion sickness treatment market. Besides the global motion sickness treatment market is split with accessibility of large number of OTC products across the globe. Yet, rise in disposable income and increase in number of domestic and international travelers are expected to propel the global motion sickness treatment market in the future.

Regional Analysis –

In terms of revenue, North America was the leading market for Global Motion Sickness Treatment Market in 2017. Increased adoption of prescription motion sickness drugs in the U.S. is a chief factor for holding the large share of the region. Europe holds second position in the Global Motion Sickness Treatment Market. Rise in number of travelers is projected to expand the Global Motion Sickness Treatment Market in Europe. The region is estimated to account for 25% to 29% share of the global motion sickness treatment market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific has also been witnessed as the emerging global motion sickness treatment market in recent few years. Increase in disposable income and rise in number of domestic and international travelers are expected to boost the global motion sickness treatment market in Asia Pacific.

Key Benefits Market Reports –

Global Motion Sickness Treatment Market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Motion Sickness Treatment Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Global market sale (K Units), Global market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global Motion Sickness Treatment Market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global Motion Sickness Treatment Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Motion Sickness Treatment Market Segmentation –

By Route of Administration – Oral, Transdermal, Parenteral, Other

By Type – Anticholinergic, Antihistamines Sympathomimetic, Traditional Medicines, Other

By Distribution Channel – Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Drug stores, Other

By Region

North America, US, Mexico, Chily, Canada, Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Brazil, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Motion Sickness Treatment Market Key Players

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Perrigo Company plc

Prestige Brands Inc.

WellSpring Pharmaceutical Corporation

Caleb Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Myungmoon Pharm Co. Ltd.

Baxter International Inc.

Reliefband Technologies LLC.

CVS Health

