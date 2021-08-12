Motion Sensor Market 2021-2026: Global Size, Share, Trends, Analysis & Research Report – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Motion Sensor Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global motion sensor market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026. Also known as motion detectors, motion sensors are electronic devices that are widely utilized to detect and measure movement in a given area. Comprising a sensor unit, an embedded computer and hardware, they use several motion sensing technologies, including microwave, passive infrared and ultrasound waves, to intercept kinetic movements in real-time. These sensors aid in alerting the user of a potential security breach, thus contributing to effective decision-making and preventing any further damage. Consequently, these sensors are now extensively being integrated with various devices, such as burglary alarms, security cameras, floodlights, home control systems and fare collection systems.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Motion Sensor Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the extensive utilization of these sensors in various security solutions across both the residential and commercial sectors. This can be attributed to the growing incidences of security breaches and thefts, which has impelled users to install security systems equipped with motion sensors. The emerging trend of smart cities is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. In line with this, the increasing smart construction has resulted in the rising demand for automated lighting and heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) controls. The utilization of these sensors with lighting and HVAC systems aids in significantly reducing the energy consumption of a particular space, thereby propelling the market growth. Furthermore, the growing integration of these sensors with consumer electronics, such as tablets, smartphones, computers and wearables, offers real-time notifications on connected devices, which is also providing a thrust to the market growth. Some of the other growth-inducing factors include product miniaturization, rapid urbanization, increasing consumer spending capacities, and the thriving interactive gaming industry.

Key Market Segmentation:

Some of these key players include:

Breakup by Technology Type:

Infrared

Ultrasonic

Microwave

Dual Technology

Tomographic

Others

Breakup by Embedded Sensor Type:

MEMS Accelerometer

MEMS Gyroscope

MEMS Magnetometer

Sensor Combos

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Industrial

Aerospace and Defense

Healthcare

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

