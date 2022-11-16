“Motherf***ker can jump 100ft in the air!”

Twitch streamer Ryan “Northernlion” Letourneau shared his views on the newly launched God of Warfare Ragnarok throughout a livestream on November 16, 2022.

The dialogue began when he highlighted that solely third-person video games are being acknowledged at The Recreation Awards 2022.

The content material creator then took the chance to overview and critique God of Warfare Ragnarok. He stated:

“Kratos, in a cutscene, motherf***ker can soar 100ft within the air! To get on prime of a mountain to combat a god! However then he walks right into a room and there is like a bit of lever. The lever is up a knee-high alcove, and he is like, ‘What can I do?’ And you are like, ‘I believe you’ll be able to pickup the crystal and put it on the pedestal after which I get like, a ramp after which I…’ Kratos! Have you ever thought-about choosing up the; have you ever seen the crystal over there?!”

Twitch streamer Northernlion compares God of Warfare Ragnarok’s dialogues to the Marvel Cinematic Universe films’ quips

Whereas taking part in Tiny Rogues throughout his broadcast, Northernlion voiced his opinions on the nominations for The Recreation Awards 2022, saying:

“Do not even get me began on The Recreation Awards nominees, man! Hear, I do know what the awards are, proper? Like, it is a showcase. It is half promoting and it is half like, , the MTV Children Selection Award, or no matter. I am simply saying, it simply appears bizarre. And never bizarre like there’s something untowards.”

He spoke about how God of Warfare Ragnarok was nominated for Recreation of the Yr just some days after it was launched. He remarked:

“However like, the truth that God of Warfare Ragnarok got here out 4 days earlier than the nominations after which he was like, ‘In fact it was going to be nominated for Recreation of the Yr!’ How does; it simply… it does not make sense to me. I suppose I do not know who…”

When one among Northernlion’s viewers requested him why it issues how lately a nominated recreation got here out, he responded:

“However this s**t is like 40 plus hours lengthy. So like, the truth that; it simply looks as if, individuals have time to digest. I do know critics had it longer. However like, additionally it seems to be like…”

Timestamp: 03:19:09

The streamer then apologized to the viewers for happening a rant and claimed that third-person motion video games are steadily nominated for the Recreation of the Yr award.

He offered a motive for his statements and used God of Warfare Ragnarok for instance:

“However this s**t is like, I do not perceive why like, the one type of gaming that appears to be rewarded by the Recreation Awards is third-person motion video games. The place like, ‘Oh the fight engine is nice! The fight is so enjoyable!’ That is 4% of the sport. The remainder of the sport is driving round on a canine sled to Jotunheim with a head in your belt and goes, ‘Kratos! This one jogs my memory of the time me and my brother went to Niflheim!'”

Northernlion additionally in contrast the in-game dialog to that of the Marvel Cinematic Universe films:

“And the persons are like, ‘I hate quips in Marvel films. Quips spoil Star Wars!’ However, then when Kratos will get quipped, ‘Oh! I adore it!'”

He continued the dialogue by criticizing the sport’s puzzle-solving mechanics, including:

“I am not simply saying it is like immesion breaking, it simply looks as if it is placing on airs. Like, why not concentrate on the stuff that’s extra enjoyable! Like beating the c*ap out of individuals with fluid fight system after which the RPG parts and stuff like that. And do away with the stuff that is like, ‘I can not unlock this door.’ Why do not you simply f***ing punch via the door and go kill some elves on the opposite facet of it, or one thing and simply maintain going?! In any case, sorry.”

Followers react to Northernlion’s criticism of The Recreation Awards and God of Warfare Ragnarok

Northernlion’s tackle The Recreation Awards and God of Warfare Ragnarok was shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. The response thread now has greater than 175 feedback, and listed here are some related ones:

Northernlion is a outstanding selection gamer, having began streaming on Twitch in 2016.

He has performed greater than 700 video games on his channel, together with PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), Name of Obligation: Warzone, The Binding of Isaac: Repentance, and Fall Guys.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh



