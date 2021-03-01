Motherboard Market Rising Trends and Technology Advancements 2021-2026: Gigabyte Technology Co., ASRock Inc., Super Micro Computer Inc.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The Global Motherboard Market was valued at USD 14.37 billion at a CAGR of 18.3% over the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Top Companies operating in the Global Motherboard market profiled in the report:– ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Gigabyte Technology Co., ASRock Inc., Super Micro Computer Inc., Advantech Co. Ltd, Biostar Inc., MSI Computer Corp.

Scope of the Report

Due to their wide range of applications and usage in mostly all electronic components, motherboard manufacturers are offering their products in various form factors such as ATX, Micro-ATX and Mini-ITX as well as for industrial and commercial needs.

Key Market Trends

Industrial Motherboards to Dominate the Market

– The maket for Industrial Motherboards is growing due to presence of vendors who are rolling out highly integrated motherboard units in various form factors. Advantech Co.Ltd is one of the pioneer in this domain having the majority market share.

– For instance, in May 2019, Advantech released its newest palm-sized UTX form factor motherboard — the AIMB-U117. It is used for various applications such as digital signage, passenger information systems, automation, automation, robotics and vending.

– In April 2019, Avalue Technology launched EMX-KBLU2P, an ITX industrial motherboard based on Intel Core and Celeron Processors. it is suitable for outdoor applications that undergo harsh operating conditions.

– Acquisitions are expected to shape the market landscape. Kontron bought Fujitsus Augsburg-based industrial motherboard business from Fujitsu Technology Solutions GmbH.The transfer of operations is expected to start in October 2019.

Global Motherboard Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

Market Segment by Type , covers:

Industrial

Commercial

Regional Analysis For Motherboard Market:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Research Methodology :

Motherboard Market report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (M Sqm). Both Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Motherboard Market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market.

Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

