Mother Nature withdrew her rights to human construction 40 times

People have an unfortunate tendency to believe that everything is acquired. Obviously, reality looks very different, and nature doesn’t hesitate to remind us of it by being extra intrusive.

The phenomenon has surprised time and again since the beginning of time: it is enough for a particularly urbanized area to remain unattended for a few years for the landscape to transform itself into a post-apocalyptic environment. The selection of 40 photos below is the perfect illustration and reminds us that man, powerful as he can imagine, cannot do anything in the face of nature’s overkill.

Disused leisure bases, war machines trapped in the vegetation, buildings entwined by huge trees … nothing can withstand time and the pictures below remind us of it.

# 1

# 2

# 3

# 4

# 5

# 6

# 7

# 8th

# 9

# 10

# 11

# 12

# 13

# 14

# 15

# 16

# 17

# 18

# 19

# 20

# 21

# 22

# 23

# 24

# 25

# 26

# 27

# 28

# 29

# 30

# 31

# 32

# 33

# 34

# 35

# 36

# 37

# 38

# 39

40