Mother convicted of killing 8-year-old son dies by suicide

NEW YORK (AP) — A well being care govt who was convicted of manslaughter for fatally drugging her 8-year-old developmentally disabled son has died by suicide, authorities mentioned.

Gigi Jordan, 62, who was convicted in 2014 of killing her son, Jude Mirra, was discovered lifeless on Dec. 30 in her Brooklyn residence. The town medical expert’s workplace dominated Wednesday that the demise was a suicide by asphyxia.

Jordan, a nurse who had made tens of millions as a medical entrepreneur, was charged with homicide after her son’s demise in a Manhattan resort room in February 2010. However jurors discovered her responsible of the lesser cost of manslaughter and sentenced her to 18 years in jail.

Jordan’s attorneys argued that she plunged a deadly dose of medicines down Jude’s throat as a result of she believed that one in all her ex-husbands needed to kill her and that her different ex-husband would then abuse Jude sexually. Each males denied Jordan’s claims.

A federal decide ordered a brand new trial for Jordan in 2020, however that order was reversed on enchantment in Might 2022.

Launched to residence confinement as she continued efforts to enchantment her conviction, Jordan was discovered lifeless the day after U.S. Supreme Courtroom Justice Sonia Sotomayor issued a ruling that may have despatched her again to state jail.