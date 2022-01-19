Mother/Android: The post-apocalyptic Netflix film that invaded Portugal

A young couple tries to survive amidst a robot rebellion. The ending is emotionally devastating.

“Mother/Android” is 1h50 long.

Called Mother/Android, it premiered on Netflix on January 7th and is the latest post-apocalyptic film to hit the streaming platform. For several days it was among the most watched productions in the Portuguese catalogue. At the moment it is the sixth movie in the service trends, despite being an original production on the Hulu platform.

Directed and written by Mattson Tomlin, this sci-fi thriller and drama takes place in the near future – a time when most people have humanoid robots in their homes to do chores or other necessary functions.

One day the rebellion of the machines will take place. All over the world, these robots are beginning to turn against their human owners and bring about the end of civilization as we know it.

The action follows a young couple consisting of Georgia (Chloë Grace Moretz) and Sam (Algee Smith). Although it wasn’t planned, Georgia is pregnant. And both try to survive in this Dantesque scenario that their lives have become, with deaths everywhere.

Finally they come up with a plan: The idea is to go to Boston, one of the last strongholds of human resistance. They know that they are sent there from South Korea, which has a special program for mothers and babies. The goal is to ensure the survival of the human species. And Georgia and Sam are confident that this could be their last chance for survival.

The problem – one of many – is that to get to Boston they have to traverse a vast forest that has formed between that city and New York. Most of the action, the film lasts one hour and 50 minutes, takes place in this setting.

Georgia and Sam must flee, trying to remain unnoticed and even fighting for their lives in this forest where a vengeful killer robot may appear at any moment.

Things won’t go exactly as expected – so it’s best not to expect a happy ending. In fact, there are hundreds of viewers on social media warning: more than suspense or fear, the film has an ending that can be emotionally shocking and devastating.

Don’t expect a great movie, especially if you consider yourself a discerning viewer. On Rotten Tomatoes, the site that collects reviews from the trade press, “Mother/Android” has only 30 percent positive reviews.

The vast majority of critics point to the script’s flaws, lack of suspense, and the fact that it’s a poor compilation of much more original ideas that have already been explored within the subject by other filmmakers over the decades cinema, television and literature were dealt with extensively.

There are also characters played by Raúl Castillo, Linnea Gardner, Kiara Pichardo, Oscar Wahlberg, Christian Mallen, and Jared Reinfeldt, among others.

