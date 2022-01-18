“Motel Valkirias”: RTP starts series of recordings with Maria João Bastos

It’s a Portuguese-Spanish thriller that tells the life of three women who kill a customer in this motel.

Maria João Bastos in A Espia, another RTP series.

The recordings of “Motel Valkirias” have already started, a new Portuguese-Spanish series that will premiere on RTP and TV in Galicia. It’s a thriller starring Maria João Bastos, Marina Mota, Tomás Alves, Rui Morrison, Jorge Vaz Gomes, Miguel Santiago, María Mera, Chechu Salgado, Miguel Borines, Miro Magariños and Machi Salgado, among others.

There are eight episodes in total. “Motel Valkirias” tells the story of three women with great economic and personal problems who cross paths by chance when they kill Elixio, a motel customer who transports very valuable goods, in self-defense.

This is what happens to Lucía, a single mother who is running away from her ex-husband; Eva, an actress in decline; and Carolina, the owner of the bankrupt motel; come together on a plan which consists of getting rid of the corpse and finding the mysterious commodity.

What these women don’t know is that their lives are in danger because the goods belong to a money-laundering mafia, the Mendonças. A criminal organization that does not hesitate to pursue them in order to take back what is theirs at any cost.

The narration was written by Ghaleb Jaber Martínez, with a screenplay by Patrícia Müller, Manuel Gancedo, Raquel Arias and Alba Araújo. Jorge Queiroga and Álex Sampaio are the leaders of the project.

