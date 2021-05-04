Most Strategic Ways to Accelerate Europe Barrier Coated Flexible Paper Packaging Market with Top Key Players like Dow Chemical Company, UPM-Kymmene Oyj.

Europe Barrier Coated Flexible Paper Packaging Market: Introduction

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the barrier coated flexible paper packaging market in its published report, which include Europe industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends, and forecast for 2020–2028. In terms of revenue, the Europe barrier coated flexible paper packaging market is estimated to create an incremental opportunity of US$ 73.8 Mn during the forecast period, owing to several factors about which TMR offers detailed insights and forecasts in the barrier coated flexible paper packaging market report.

Barrier coated flexible paper packaging includes application of high strength barrier coating on the paper surface to offer protection against moisture, oil, and grease. Flexible paper with barrier coating predominantly used to pack, store, and transport a wide range food and non-food items. The TMR team segmented the analysis of barrier coated flexible paper packaging market based on coating type, application, end use, and country. In terms of coating type, water-based coating (Dispersion) segment in the Europe barrier coated flexible paper packaging market is estimated to account for a major market share.

Inclination toward Paper-based Packaging Solutions Fueling Market Growth

Growing preference for paper-based packaging had led to an increasing in demand for packaging solutions that can be highly and easily recycled. In the past couple of years, there have been radical changes in the usage of material use for producing flexible packaging formats. Paper-based packaging manufacturers such as barrier coated flexible paper packaging manufacturers are inclining toward sustainable packaging and are promoting environment-friendly packaging. Furthermore, manufacturers across continents are using paper material as a sustainable packaging alternative to conventional metallized and plastic packaging solutions in several end-use industries.

Moreover, changing consumer sentiments toward plastic-based packaging solutions due to environmental concerns are amplifying the sales of barrier coated flexible paper packaging solutions.

Manufacturers Eyeing on Potential Food & Beverages Industry to Maximize Financials

The barrier coated flexible paper packaging market is significantly driven by the demand generated from the food & beverages industry. Consistently rising production output from the food & beverages industry is creating a massive demand for barrier coated flexible paper packaging solutions to pack and store a wide range of food and beverage items. The food & beverages industry has witnessed healthy growth rate over the past few years, and is anticipated to experience lucrative market growth during the forecast period. Thus, manufacturers operating in the barrier coated flexible paper packaging market are constantly targeting the food & beverages industry to raise their financial profitability.

Availability of Alternative Packaging Solutions Limits Market Growth

Packaging manufacturers operating in the market are eager to switch to advancements in packaging formats. Although consumers are shifting toward biodegradable and recyclable paper packaging solutions, there is adequate availability of alternative packaging solutions such as multi barrier plastic packaging solutions. Barrier properties offered by these plastic packaging solutions are much better than barrier coated flexible paper packaging. In addition, physical properties of plastic films such as high puncture resistance, heat resistance, and high flexibility provide an advantage over barrier coated flexible paper packaging formats. As the result, manufacturers are reluctant to introduce barrier coated flexible paper packaging for high-scale production and replacing plastic films packaging. Development and significant adoption of such alternative packaging solutions in the packaging market are projected to hamper the barrier coated flexible paper packaging market growth.

Europe Barrier Coated Flexible Paper Packaging Market: Competition Landscape

The Europe barrier coated flexible paper packaging market is projected to witness strong competition among key players. This market includes few well-established market participants. Along with this, several other local and small scale manufacturers are also entering the barrier coated flexible paper packaging market dye to significant revenue creation with rising demand for barrier coated flexible paper packaging. Some of the key players operating in the Europe barrier coated flexible paper packaging market are Dow Chemical Company, UPM-Kymmene Oyj., Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj, BASF SE, Mitsubishi Paper Mills Limited, WestRock Company Billerudkorsnas AB, Sappi Ltd, Stora Enso Oyj., Mondi Plc., and Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd, among others.

Europe Barrier Coated Flexible Paper Packaging Market Segmentation

Europe Barrier Coated Flexible Paper Packaging Market by Coating Type

Water-based Coating (Dispersion)

Solvent-based Coating

Wax Coating

Extrusion Coating

Europe Barrier Coated Flexible Paper Packaging Market by Application

Packaging Cups & Lids Trays Boxes Bags & Pouches Labels Blisters Wraps Tapes

Printing

Europe Barrier Coated Flexible Paper Packaging Market by End Use

Food Bakery Confectionery Snacks Dairy Spices Sauces

Beverages

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Building & Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Others (Publications, Automotive, etc.)

Europe Barrier Coated Flexible Paper Packaging Market by Country

Germany

Spain

Italy

France

K.

BENELUX

Nordic

Russia

Poland

Rest of Europe

