The 8 Most Anticipated Upcoming Horror Games 2022

1. Bramble: The Mountain King

Bramble: The Mountain King is set in the mountains of Norway, where you will take on the role of a young woman who is hunting for her missing sister. As you search for your sister, you will discover that the mountain is home to a dark secret.

You will have to use all your wits and courage to survive as you face off against terrifying creatures that lurk in the shadows. With stunning visuals and a heart-pounding story, Bramble: The Mountain King is sure to be one of the most anticipated horror games of the year.

2. Dark Fracture

The next option on the list of upcoming horror games 2022 is Dark Fracture. This game is set in a dark, abandoned hospital that is full of terrifying creatures. Players will have to use their wits and courage to survive the night and uncover the secrets of the hospital.

Dark Fracture is a psychological-cosmic horror game played in first-person and is targeted for full release in 2022. It will be available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

3. Atomic Heart

Atomic Heart is an upcoming first-person shooter horror game that is set in an alternate universe during the Cold War. The game follows the story of a Soviet Union scientist who is sent to investigate a secret research facility that has gone silent.

Upon arrival, the scientist finds that the facility has been overrun by strange creatures. The scientist must fight his way through the creatures and find out what happened at the facility.

Developed and published by Russian studio Mundfish, Atomic Heart is set to be released in Q4 of 2022 (December 2022 as expected) for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Series S.

4. Scorn

Scorn is one of the much-anticipated upcoming horror games 2022. The game is set in a nightmarish world where you must survive against horrifying creatures. It promises to be one of the most atmospheric and suspenseful horror games of recent years.

Scorn is being developed by Ebb Software, a small independent studio. The team behind the game includes experienced developers who have worked on previous horror games. This experience gives them the knowledge to create a truly terrifying game.

The art style of Scorn is also very unique. The game uses a hand-painted look that gives it a dark and eerie atmosphere. This, combined with the sound design, should make for a very suspenseful and frightening experience.

5. Dead Space Remake

Dead Space is a survival horror video game that was originally released in 2008. The game takes place on a mining ship called the Ishimura, where the player character must fight to survive against hordes of alien creatures called Necromorphs.

The Dead Space remake is one of the most anticipated upcoming horror games 2022. The game is being developed by Visceral Games, the original developers of Dead Space. The remake will be released on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

The remake will feature updated graphics and gameplay. It will also include new content that was not present in the original game.

6. The Callisto Protocol

The Callisto Protocol is an upcoming horror game that is being developed by Iron Galaxy Studios. It is set on the Jupiter moon of Callisto. The player takes on the role of a character who must escape from a facility that has been overrun by aliens.

The game is said to be inspired by classic horror games such as Resident Evil and Silent Hill. It will feature a mix of survival horror and action elements. The Callisto Protocol is currently in development for PC and consoles. There is no release date yet, but it is expected to come out sometime in 2022.

7. The Outlast Trials

Outlast Trials is the next installment in the Outlast series of horror games. The game is set during the Cold War, and players will take on the role of test subjects in a secret government facility. The game will feature co-operative multiplayer, and it is set to be released in 2022.

The original Outlast game was released in 2013, and it was followed by a sequel, Outlast 2, in 2017. Both games were well-received by critics and fans alike.

Outlast Trials is sure to be a hit with horror fans when it releases. Its co-operative multiplayer mode will add a new level of scares, and the setting during the Cold War will add an element of suspense. With its release date set for 2022, fans don’t have long to wait until they can get their hands on this promising new game.

8. Resident Evil 4 Remake

The original Resident Evil 4 was released in 2005 and is considered one of the best horror games of all time. The game has been remade several times, but the most recent remake was released in 2016 for the PlayStation 4.

The remake of Resident Evil 4 will be released in the second half of 2022. The game will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

The Resident Evil 4 remake is one of the most anticipated horror games of 2022 and promises to be a faithful recreation of the original with updated graphics and gameplay.

