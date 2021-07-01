Mosquito Repellent Market Expected to Reach $6.0 Billion by 2027—Allied Market Research

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Mosquito Repellent Market by Type and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the global mosquito repellent market size was valued at $4.1 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $6.0 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027.In recent years, the demand for mosquito repellents has increased due to rise in incidences of mosquito borne diseases, such as zika virus, malaria, dengue, west Nile fever, and others in countries such as Europe, Asia, and North America. The impact of mosquito borne diseases is expected to increase in the coming years, owing to increase in population of mosquitoes and transmission of virus from pregnant ladies to their children. Various key market players coupled with NGOs and local governments have participated to improve the level of awareness among people residing in urban and rural areas against different mosquito borne diseases. This is expected to drive the mosquito repellent market growth globally.

There is a considerable increase in awareness of mosquito borne disease, which boosts the demand for mosquito repellents. In addition, rise IN global temperature provides favorable conditions for the breeding of mosquito, thus, leads to increase in penetration of mosquito repellents in the global market. Furthermore, the development of natural herb-based mosquito repellents has reduced various side effects of the repellents on human health such as skin rashes, breathing problems, and other health hazards. Nowadays, consumers in the developed regions have started using neem-based sprays, creams,& oils, citronella oil, birch tree bark, and other plant-based ingredients. The change in the consumer preferences toward herb-based mosquito repellents is expected to garner the growth of the mosquito repellent market during the forecast period.

The key market players have consistently engaged themselves into implementing effective marketing strategies aimed toward promoting sales of various mosquito repellents. Companies have regularly involved into spreading awareness among the people through various awareness campaigns and free sample distribution. A few companies such as Godrej targeted mothers to promote their sales of “Good Knight” brand through advertising and creating a sense of fear in their minds against their children getting infected with mosquito borne disease. This has resulted into an increased sale of various products across the world to prevent from mosquito bites. The impact of these innovative marketing strategies would continue to propel the demand of mosquito repellents in the future. However, presence of toxic chemicals, such as DEET, in various mosquito repellent products cause ill effects on health, which are likely to restrain the growth of mosquito repellent market.

Key Findings Of The Study

Quantitative analysis of the market segments, current mosquito repellent market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the mosquito repellent market analysis from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Based on type, the spray segment dominates the global mosquito repellent market in 2019 and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the online segment was the major shareholder in 2019, and is projected to register a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific accounted for around 48.8% mosquito repellentmarket share in 2019, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5%.

The key players operating in the mosquito repellent industry include S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc., Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc., Sawyer Products, Inc., Coghlan’s Ltd., Dabur International Ltd, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, Himalaya Herbals, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Jyothy Laboratories Ltd., and Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.