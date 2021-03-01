Mosquito Repellant Candle Market 2021 Industry Analysis, Global Trends, Market Size, Share, and Growth Opportunities Forecast to 2027

Mosquito Repellant Candle Market, in terms of revenue, was worth of USD 26.48 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 44.46 million in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.71% from 2020 to 2025.

In global mosquito repellant market Asia-pacific is dominating but in case of global mosquito repellent candle market North America is dominating due to high penetration rate. Increasing global warming is fuelling the growing incidence of tiger mosquito which in terms drives the mosquito repellent candle market.

Scope of The Report:

Rising demand for mosquito repellents can be attributed to the rising number of vector borne diseases, which has resulted in increasing use of mosquito repellents for diseases prevention. According to the World Health Organization, 80% of the world population is at risk of one or more vector borne diseases. Over 700 000 deaths are caused by vector-borne diseases annually. Owing to the above mentioned facts, health organizations (WHO, UNICEF, and others) are recommending the use of Synthetic (DEET based) and natural mosquito repellents to reduce the risk of mosquito borne diseases. However, the global market also faces various challenges. Emission of harmful smoke from coils and high prices of creams, vaporizers and sprays are some of the important challenges.

Mosquito repellant candle Companies:

Gies-Kerzen GmbH

Yankee Candle Company

Diversam Comaral

Biosensory Inc., Bite Lite LLC and Others

Mosquito Repellant Candle Market Key Market Segments:

Product Type: Citronella Oil, Eucalyptus Oil, Andiroba Oil, Basil Oil

Applications: Household, Outdoors

The study provides a decisive view of the global mosquito repellant candle market by segmenting the market based on type, application and region. Based on type, mosquito repellant candle market is segmented into citronella oil, eucalyptus oil, and others. This segment is dominated by citronella oil in type segment and it was worth of USD XX million in 2018 and it is expected to reach USD XX million by 2025 with considerable CAGR of 7.92% in forecast period.

On the basis of application, the mosquito repellant candle market is segmented into household and outdoor. This segment is dominated by household and it was worth of USD XX million in 2018 and it is expected to reach USD XX million by 2025 with considerable CAGR of 7.74% in forecast period.

