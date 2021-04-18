“Mosquito Control Market: Leading Technologies, Top Key Vendors & Insight Scope Till 2027 Bayer Environmental Science, Valent BioSciences, Clarke, Central Life Sciences, BASF, Summit Chemical (AMVAC), Univar, UPL, Kadant GranTek, Babolna-Bio, MGK, Westham, AllPro Vector, “

“

Mosquito ControlMosquito control manages the population of mosquitoes to reduce their damage to human health, economies, and enjoyment. Mosquito control is a vital public-health practice throughout the world and especially in the tropics because mosquitoes spread many diseases, such as malaria and the Zika virus.

Mosquito control products are needed for government, residential and commercial. Government is the major consumer, which consumed about 72.84% of global total sales in 2017. Residential and commercial used amount are separately 3382 MT and 6573 MT in the same year.

Mosquito control products suppliers are distributed all over the world. Global major mosquito control product suppliers are Bayer Environmental Science, Valent BioSciences, Clarke, Central Life Sciences, BASF, Summit Chemical (AMVAC), Univar, UPL, Kadant GranTek, Babolna-Bio, MGK, Westham and AllPro Vector etc. In 2017, revenue of those 13-supplier accounts for a total share of 83.5%.

Driven by increasing downstream demand, global production increased from 31377 MT in 2013 to 36653 MT in 2017, with a CAGA of 3.96%. North America is the largest consumption region. In 2017, consumption of mosquito control product in USA is about 13982 MT, with a share of 38.15%. Europe and Asia Pacific are also major consumption regions.

The Mosquito Control Industry Report indicates that the global market size of Mosquito Control was XX USD in 2020, and will grow at a XX% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.

A collective analysis on ’Mosquito Control Industry’ offers an exhaustive study supported current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue is within the research to develop an ensemble prediction. additionally, this research offers an in-depth competitive analysis that specializes in business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by Mosquito Control market majors.

This survey takes into account the value of Mosquito Control generated by the sales of the following segments:

The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: –

Bayer Environmental Science, Valent BioSciences, Clarke, Central Life Sciences, BASF, Summit Chemical (AMVAC), Univar, UPL, Kadant GranTek, Babolna-Bio, MGK, Westham, AllPro Vector,

On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –

• Larvicides, Adulticides,

On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –

• Government, Residential, Commercial,

The report provides precise information on the vital actors of accompaniment on the world market Mosquito Control, the study of their capacity, share in the industry, and most recent developments such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, and shifting cost structures.

The Mosquito Control market research report builds market knowledge through our extensive database of information from strong ancillary sources and our close ties to many industry partners. The data collected from our critical and reliable sources helps us validate and confirm the information alongside the latest trends and patterns in the market.

The objective of the study is to characterize the market size of various fragments and regions over the next few years and to project trends and trends over the forecast period. The report was developed based on the analysis and interpretation of market data Mosquito Control from reliable sources of information. The critical part of the report provides an analysis of the Mosquito Control market share of knowledge and a study of the key players in the industry, the main lines of the organization, the product portfolio and the cost structure, recent industry trends along with patterns analysis are the scope parameters of the report.

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Mosquito Control Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Mosquito Control Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Larvicides

1.2.3 Adulticides

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Mosquito Control Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Government

1.3.3 Residential

1.3.4 Commercial

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Mosquito Control Production

2.1 Global Mosquito Control Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Mosquito Control Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Mosquito Control Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Mosquito Control Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Mosquito Control Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Mosquito Control Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Mosquito Control Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Mosquito Control Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Mosquito Control Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Mosquito Control Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Mosquito Control Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Mosquito Control Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Mosquito Control Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Mosquito Control Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Mosquito Control Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Mosquito Control Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Mosquito Control Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Mosquito Control Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Mosquito Control Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Mosquito Control Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Mosquito Control Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Mosquito Control Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Mosquito Control Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Mosquito Control Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Mosquito Control Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Mosquito Control Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Mosquito Control Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Mosquito Control Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Mosquito Control Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Mosquito Control Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Mosquito Control Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Mosquito Control Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Mosquito Control Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Mosquito Control Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Mosquito Control Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Mosquito Control Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Mosquito Control Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Mosquito Control Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Mosquito Control Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Mosquito Control Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Mosquito Control Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Mosquito Control Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Mosquito Control Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Mosquito Control Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Mosquito Control Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Mosquito Control Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Mosquito Control Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Mosquito Control Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Mosquito Control Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Mosquito Control Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Mosquito Control Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Mosquito Control Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Mosquito Control Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Mosquito Control Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Mosquito Control Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Mosquito Control Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Mosquito Control Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Mosquito Control Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Mosquito Control Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Mosquito Control Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Mosquito Control Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Mosquito Control Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Mosquito Control Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Mosquito Control Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Mosquito Control Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Mosquito Control Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Mosquito Control Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Mosquito Control Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Mosquito Control Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Mosquito Control Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Mosquito Control Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Mosquito Control Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Mosquito Control Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Mosquito Control Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Mosquito Control Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Mosquito Control Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Mosquito Control Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Mosquito Control Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Mosquito Control Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Mosquito Control Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Mosquito Control Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Mosquito Control Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Mosquito Control Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Mosquito Control Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Mosquito Control Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Mosquito Control Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Mosquito Control Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Mosquito Control Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Mosquito Control Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Mosquito Control Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Mosquito Control Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Mosquito Control Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Mosquito Control Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Mosquito Control Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Mosquito Control Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Mosquito Control Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Bayer Environmental Science

12.1.1 Bayer Environmental Science Corporation Information

12.1.2 Bayer Environmental Science Overview

12.1.3 Bayer Environmental Science Mosquito Control Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Bayer Environmental Science Mosquito Control Product Description

12.1.5 Bayer Environmental Science Related Developments

12.2 Valent BioSciences

12.2.1 Valent BioSciences Corporation Information

12.2.2 Valent BioSciences Overview

12.2.3 Valent BioSciences Mosquito Control Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Valent BioSciences Mosquito Control Product Description

12.2.5 Valent BioSciences Related Developments

12.3 Clarke

12.3.1 Clarke Corporation Information

12.3.2 Clarke Overview

12.3.3 Clarke Mosquito Control Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Clarke Mosquito Control Product Description

12.3.5 Clarke Related Developments

12.4 Central Life Sciences

12.4.1 Central Life Sciences Corporation Information

12.4.2 Central Life Sciences Overview

12.4.3 Central Life Sciences Mosquito Control Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Central Life Sciences Mosquito Control Product Description

12.4.5 Central Life Sciences Related Developments

12.5 BASF

12.5.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.5.2 BASF Overview

12.5.3 BASF Mosquito Control Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 BASF Mosquito Control Product Description

12.5.5 BASF Related Developments

12.6 Summit Chemical (AMVAC)

12.6.1 Summit Chemical (AMVAC) Corporation Information

12.6.2 Summit Chemical (AMVAC) Overview

12.6.3 Summit Chemical (AMVAC) Mosquito Control Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Summit Chemical (AMVAC) Mosquito Control Product Description

12.6.5 Summit Chemical (AMVAC) Related Developments

12.7 Univar

12.7.1 Univar Corporation Information

12.7.2 Univar Overview

12.7.3 Univar Mosquito Control Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Univar Mosquito Control Product Description

12.7.5 Univar Related Developments

12.8 UPL

12.8.1 UPL Corporation Information

12.8.2 UPL Overview

12.8.3 UPL Mosquito Control Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 UPL Mosquito Control Product Description

12.8.5 UPL Related Developments

12.9 Kadant GranTek

12.9.1 Kadant GranTek Corporation Information

12.9.2 Kadant GranTek Overview

12.9.3 Kadant GranTek Mosquito Control Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Kadant GranTek Mosquito Control Product Description

12.9.5 Kadant GranTek Related Developments

12.10 Babolna-Bio

12.10.1 Babolna-Bio Corporation Information

12.10.2 Babolna-Bio Overview

12.10.3 Babolna-Bio Mosquito Control Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Babolna-Bio Mosquito Control Product Description

12.10.5 Babolna-Bio Related Developments

12.11 MGK

12.11.1 MGK Corporation Information

12.11.2 MGK Overview

12.11.3 MGK Mosquito Control Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 MGK Mosquito Control Product Description

12.11.5 MGK Related Developments

12.12 Westham

12.12.1 Westham Corporation Information

12.12.2 Westham Overview

12.12.3 Westham Mosquito Control Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Westham Mosquito Control Product Description

12.12.5 Westham Related Developments

12.13 AllPro Vector

12.13.1 AllPro Vector Corporation Information

12.13.2 AllPro Vector Overview

12.13.3 AllPro Vector Mosquito Control Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 AllPro Vector Mosquito Control Product Description

12.13.5 AllPro Vector Related Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Mosquito Control Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Mosquito Control Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Mosquito Control Production Mode & Process

13.4 Mosquito Control Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Mosquito Control Sales Channels

13.4.2 Mosquito Control Distributors

13.5 Mosquito Control Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Mosquito Control Industry Trends

14.2 Mosquito Control Market Drivers

14.3 Mosquito Control Market Challenges

14.4 Mosquito Control Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Mosquito Control Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

Therefore, Mosquito Control Market Report 2020 is a valuable document for all industry competitors and individuals with a strong interest in market research Mosquito Control.”