“Mosquito Control Market: Leading Technologies, Top Key Vendors & Insight Scope Till 2027 Bayer Environmental Science, Valent BioSciences, Clarke, Central Life Sciences, BASF, Summit Chemical (AMVAC), Univar, UPL, Kadant GranTek, Babolna-Bio, MGK, Westham, AllPro Vector, “
“
Mosquito ControlMosquito control manages the population of mosquitoes to reduce their damage to human health, economies, and enjoyment. Mosquito control is a vital public-health practice throughout the world and especially in the tropics because mosquitoes spread many diseases, such as malaria and the Zika virus.
Mosquito control products are needed for government, residential and commercial. Government is the major consumer, which consumed about 72.84% of global total sales in 2017. Residential and commercial used amount are separately 3382 MT and 6573 MT in the same year.
Mosquito control products suppliers are distributed all over the world. Global major mosquito control product suppliers are Bayer Environmental Science, Valent BioSciences, Clarke, Central Life Sciences, BASF, Summit Chemical (AMVAC), Univar, UPL, Kadant GranTek, Babolna-Bio, MGK, Westham and AllPro Vector etc. In 2017, revenue of those 13-supplier accounts for a total share of 83.5%.
Driven by increasing downstream demand, global production increased from 31377 MT in 2013 to 36653 MT in 2017, with a CAGA of 3.96%. North America is the largest consumption region. In 2017, consumption of mosquito control product in USA is about 13982 MT, with a share of 38.15%. Europe and Asia Pacific are also major consumption regions.
The Mosquito Control Industry Report indicates that the global market size of Mosquito Control was XX USD in 2020, and will grow at a XX% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.
A collective analysis on ’Mosquito Control Industry’ offers an exhaustive study supported current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue is within the research to develop an ensemble prediction. additionally, this research offers an in-depth competitive analysis that specializes in business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by Mosquito Control market majors.
Get a Sample PDF Report: @ https://www.regalintelligence.com/request-sample/225586
This survey takes into account the value of Mosquito Control generated by the sales of the following segments:
The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: –
Bayer Environmental Science, Valent BioSciences, Clarke, Central Life Sciences, BASF, Summit Chemical (AMVAC), Univar, UPL, Kadant GranTek, Babolna-Bio, MGK, Westham, AllPro Vector,
On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –
• Larvicides, Adulticides,
On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –
• Government, Residential, Commercial,
The report provides precise information on the vital actors of accompaniment on the world market Mosquito Control, the study of their capacity, share in the industry, and most recent developments such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, and shifting cost structures.
Obtain a Discount on this report: @ https://www.regalintelligence.com/check-discount/225586
The Mosquito Control market research report builds market knowledge through our extensive database of information from strong ancillary sources and our close ties to many industry partners. The data collected from our critical and reliable sources helps us validate and confirm the information alongside the latest trends and patterns in the market.
The objective of the study is to characterize the market size of various fragments and regions over the next few years and to project trends and trends over the forecast period. The report was developed based on the analysis and interpretation of market data Mosquito Control from reliable sources of information. The critical part of the report provides an analysis of the Mosquito Control market share of knowledge and a study of the key players in the industry, the main lines of the organization, the product portfolio and the cost structure, recent industry trends along with patterns analysis are the scope parameters of the report.
Get Detailed Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Mosquito Control Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Mosquito Control Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Larvicides
1.2.3 Adulticides
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Mosquito Control Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Government
1.3.3 Residential
1.3.4 Commercial
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Mosquito Control Production
2.1 Global Mosquito Control Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Mosquito Control Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Mosquito Control Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Mosquito Control Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Mosquito Control Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Mosquito Control Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Mosquito Control Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Mosquito Control Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Mosquito Control Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Mosquito Control Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Mosquito Control Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Mosquito Control Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Mosquito Control Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Mosquito Control Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Mosquito Control Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global Mosquito Control Supply by Manufacturers
4.1.1 Global Top Mosquito Control Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)
4.1.2 Global Top Mosquito Control Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Mosquito Control Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Mosquito Control Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Mosquito Control Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Mosquito Control Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Mosquito Control Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Mosquito Control Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Mosquito Control Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Mosquito Control Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Mosquito Control Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Mosquito Control Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Mosquito Control Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global Mosquito Control Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Mosquito Control Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Mosquito Control Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Mosquito Control Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Mosquito Control Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Mosquito Control Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Mosquito Control Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Mosquito Control Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Mosquito Control Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Mosquito Control Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Mosquito Control Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Mosquito Control Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Mosquito Control Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Mosquito Control Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Mosquito Control Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Mosquito Control Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Mosquito Control Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Mosquito Control Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Mosquito Control Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Mosquito Control Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Mosquito Control Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Mosquito Control Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Mosquito Control Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Mosquito Control Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America Mosquito Control Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 North America Mosquito Control Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Mosquito Control Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Mosquito Control Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Mosquito Control Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Mosquito Control Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Mosquito Control Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 U.S.
7.3.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Mosquito Control Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Mosquito Control Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe Mosquito Control Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Europe Mosquito Control Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Mosquito Control Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Mosquito Control Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Mosquito Control Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Mosquito Control Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Mosquito Control Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Mosquito Control Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Mosquito Control Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Mosquito Control Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Asia Pacific Mosquito Control Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Mosquito Control Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Mosquito Control Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Mosquito Control Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Mosquito Control Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Mosquito Control Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
9.3.12 Philippines
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Mosquito Control Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Mosquito Control Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America Mosquito Control Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Latin America Mosquito Control Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Mosquito Control Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Mosquito Control Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Mosquito Control Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Mosquito Control Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Mosquito Control Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Mosquito Control Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Mosquito Control Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Mosquito Control Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Mosquito Control Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Mosquito Control Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Mosquito Control Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Mosquito Control Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Mosquito Control Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Mosquito Control Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 U.A.E
12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 Bayer Environmental Science
12.1.1 Bayer Environmental Science Corporation Information
12.1.2 Bayer Environmental Science Overview
12.1.3 Bayer Environmental Science Mosquito Control Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Bayer Environmental Science Mosquito Control Product Description
12.1.5 Bayer Environmental Science Related Developments
12.2 Valent BioSciences
12.2.1 Valent BioSciences Corporation Information
12.2.2 Valent BioSciences Overview
12.2.3 Valent BioSciences Mosquito Control Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Valent BioSciences Mosquito Control Product Description
12.2.5 Valent BioSciences Related Developments
12.3 Clarke
12.3.1 Clarke Corporation Information
12.3.2 Clarke Overview
12.3.3 Clarke Mosquito Control Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Clarke Mosquito Control Product Description
12.3.5 Clarke Related Developments
12.4 Central Life Sciences
12.4.1 Central Life Sciences Corporation Information
12.4.2 Central Life Sciences Overview
12.4.3 Central Life Sciences Mosquito Control Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Central Life Sciences Mosquito Control Product Description
12.4.5 Central Life Sciences Related Developments
12.5 BASF
12.5.1 BASF Corporation Information
12.5.2 BASF Overview
12.5.3 BASF Mosquito Control Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 BASF Mosquito Control Product Description
12.5.5 BASF Related Developments
12.6 Summit Chemical (AMVAC)
12.6.1 Summit Chemical (AMVAC) Corporation Information
12.6.2 Summit Chemical (AMVAC) Overview
12.6.3 Summit Chemical (AMVAC) Mosquito Control Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Summit Chemical (AMVAC) Mosquito Control Product Description
12.6.5 Summit Chemical (AMVAC) Related Developments
12.7 Univar
12.7.1 Univar Corporation Information
12.7.2 Univar Overview
12.7.3 Univar Mosquito Control Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Univar Mosquito Control Product Description
12.7.5 Univar Related Developments
12.8 UPL
12.8.1 UPL Corporation Information
12.8.2 UPL Overview
12.8.3 UPL Mosquito Control Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 UPL Mosquito Control Product Description
12.8.5 UPL Related Developments
12.9 Kadant GranTek
12.9.1 Kadant GranTek Corporation Information
12.9.2 Kadant GranTek Overview
12.9.3 Kadant GranTek Mosquito Control Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Kadant GranTek Mosquito Control Product Description
12.9.5 Kadant GranTek Related Developments
12.10 Babolna-Bio
12.10.1 Babolna-Bio Corporation Information
12.10.2 Babolna-Bio Overview
12.10.3 Babolna-Bio Mosquito Control Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Babolna-Bio Mosquito Control Product Description
12.10.5 Babolna-Bio Related Developments
12.11 MGK
12.11.1 MGK Corporation Information
12.11.2 MGK Overview
12.11.3 MGK Mosquito Control Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 MGK Mosquito Control Product Description
12.11.5 MGK Related Developments
12.12 Westham
12.12.1 Westham Corporation Information
12.12.2 Westham Overview
12.12.3 Westham Mosquito Control Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Westham Mosquito Control Product Description
12.12.5 Westham Related Developments
12.13 AllPro Vector
12.13.1 AllPro Vector Corporation Information
12.13.2 AllPro Vector Overview
12.13.3 AllPro Vector Mosquito Control Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 AllPro Vector Mosquito Control Product Description
12.13.5 AllPro Vector Related Developments
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Mosquito Control Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 Mosquito Control Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Mosquito Control Production Mode & Process
13.4 Mosquito Control Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Mosquito Control Sales Channels
13.4.2 Mosquito Control Distributors
13.5 Mosquito Control Customers
14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 Mosquito Control Industry Trends
14.2 Mosquito Control Market Drivers
14.3 Mosquito Control Market Challenges
14.4 Mosquito Control Market Restraints
15 Key Finding in The Global Mosquito Control Study
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
Read the full report with TOC: @ https://www.regalintelligence.com/request-toc/225586
Therefore, Mosquito Control Market Report 2020 is a valuable document for all industry competitors and individuals with a strong interest in market research Mosquito Control.”