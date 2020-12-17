MOSFET Drivers Market 2020-28 looming business opportunities with Texas Instruments Incorporated, Semiconductor Components Industries, Maxim Integrated, STMicroelectronics, TOSHIBA ELECTRONIC DEVICES & STORAGE CORPORATION, Diodes Incorporated, Renesas Electronics Corporation

A MOSFET driver IC is a high-gain amplifier that uses a low-voltage input to switch on/off discrete power MOSFETS in high-voltage applications. MOSFET driver ICs are commonly used to switch MOSFETS in a half-bridge circuit. ORing MOSFET controllers provide the control logic required for this type of circuit.

High-side means the current travels from the supply through the mosfet to the load and then to ground. Another way to put that is: Low-side mosfet source to ground, drain to load, load to supply. High-side mosfet drain to supply, source to load, load to ground.

As with any design decision, there are multiple vari- ables involved when selecting the proper MOSFET driver for the MOSFET being used in your design. Parameters such as input-to-output propagation delay, quiescent current, latch-up immunity and driver current rating must all be taken into account.

Key Players:

Texas Instruments Incorporated, Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC, Maxim Integrated, STMicroelectronics, TOSHIBA ELECTRONIC DEVICES & STORAGE CORPORATION, Diodes Incorporated, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Microchip Technology Inc., Vishay Intertechnology, Infineon Technologies AG.

MOSFET Drivers Market Report Segment: by configuration type

High Side

Low Side

Half-bridge Drivers

Full-bridge Drivers

3-phase Drivers

High or Low Side

Others

MOSFET Drivers Market Report Segment: Application

Electric Vehicle Charging

Renewable Energy

Lighting

Consumer Home Appliances

Others

MOSFET Drivers Market Report Segment: by isolated

Isolated

Non-isolated

Level Shift

MOSFET Drivers Market Report Segment: by region

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

