Moscow extends disarmament treaty until 2026 | Free press

Moscow / Washington (dpa) – Russia and the US have agreed to renew the new start-up treaty on nuclear disarmament after the Kremlin.

The State Duma and the Federation Council in Moscow have passed a law introduced by President Vladimir Putin, according to which the nuclear weapons limitation agreement of the two largest nuclear powers should remain in force until 2026. The law entered into force upon publication.

“This is undoubtedly a step in the right direction,” Putin said at the Davos Economic Forum, which was connected online from Moscow. He had repeatedly warned of a costly new arms race should the last great disarmament treaty fail.

Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas praised the agreement as “a real” asset “in terms of security, also for Europe”. The SPD politician said, “This is important news with which the new US administration is sending its first signal.” The setbacks of recent years urgently need to be reversed.

The New Start Treaty on Strategic Nuclear Weapons Limitation was set to expire in a few days. The agreement, which went into effect on February 5, 2011, limits the nuclear arsenals of Russia and the US to 800 carrier systems and 1,550 operational warheads each. It had been closed for a period of ten years and had the option of an extension. Had it not been renewed, there would have been no agreement for the first time in decades setting limits to the existence of strategic nuclear weapons. Russia and the US together own about 90 percent of the world’s nuclear weapons.

Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that apart from this agreement, no normalization in relations with Washington was to be expected. “There are of course no preconditions for a reboot,” he said. Nevertheless, Putin and Biden had agreed to discuss talks about a return to the open skies agreement on military observation flights over NATO states and Russia. After the US left Russia, Russia also ended its membership there.

According to the Kremlin, the US and Russia exchanged diplomatic notes on Tuesday about an extension of New Start. Both parties had previously agreed to extend the agreement for another five years. The White House said Biden and Putin had agreed during the phone call that their teams should urgently work towards completing the extension of the agreement by Feb. 5. Seen from Moscow, the Russian part is now ready.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Moscow, Russia and the US have now mainly gained time to negotiate a new agreement that could involve other nuclear powers. In addition, other types of weapons could be included. The extension, which was decided without any additions or conditions, was beneficial for both sides, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said in the State Duma. Bilateral negotiations could now begin on a whole complex of issues of strategic stability.

“We welcome the Biden government’s decision to approve our proposal for a five-year extension,” he said. The administration of Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump was unable to agree on an extension in difficult negotiations with Moscow. Immediately after Biden was sworn in, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs proposed to extend the contract for five years without any conditions. Shortly afterwards, it was announced that Biden was also ready for such an extension.

Before taking office, Biden had stated that the treaty was an “anchor of strategic stability” between the US and Russia and could provide the basis for new arms control deals. The Pentagon last week stressed that an extension would serve the defense of the United States. One cannot afford to lose the tools for inspections and reporting obligations.

The Trump administration had insisted, according to the US media, that the “freezing” of the number of nuclear warheads in both countries be included in the treaty. The original version only defines the limit on the number of operational warheads. In addition, the previous US administration had sought a multilateral agreement with China’s participation. Beijing has so far refused to negotiate its relatively small but growing nuclear arsenal.

The danger of nuclear warfare was considered significantly higher during Trump’s tenure than in the past three decades. One of the reasons for this was the end of the INF treaty to abandon medium-range nuclear weapons systems on land.

The US rescinded the agreement in the summer of 2019 with the support of their NATO partners on the grounds that Russia had violated it for years with a medium-range system called 9M729 (NATO code: SSC-8). The INF treaty prohibited both parties from producing, testing and owning ballistic missiles and cruise missiles on the ground from a distance of between 500 and 5,500 kilometers.

Biden’s call with Putin was the first since the new US president took office. According to the Kremlin it was “businesslike and open”. Critical notes came from the White House. The US president had also addressed several other issues: the conflict in Ukraine, the poison attack on the Kremlin critic Alexej Navalny and the impact on the US elections, the large-scale hacker attack on US authorities and companies, which, according to US security services, went to the bill from Moscow. These and other issues have recently created major tensions between Washington and Moscow.