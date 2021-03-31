Morphine Market Global Competitive Research and Outlook 2021-2025

Global Morphine Market Research Report published by market insight reports explores the current outlook in Global and key regions from the perspective of Major Players, Countries, Product types and end industries. This report analyzes top players in the Global market, and divides the Market into several parameters.

This Morphine Market research report identifies the competitive landscape of industries to understand the competition at International level. This report study describes the projected growth of the Global market for approaching years from 2019 to 2025. This research report has been aggregated on the basis of static and dynamic aspects of the businesses.

The morphine market studied was projected to grow with a CAGR of nearly 7.5% over the forecast period. The major factor attributing to the growth of the market is the increase in the usage of morphine for pain management. Morphines are considered as some of the most effective drugs for management of pain. Moreover, their use in the management of severe pain and chronic pain, which are associated with advanced medical illness, is considered to be standard practice in most parts of the world. Furthermore, The rising occurrence of orthopedic disorders, such as arthritis, elbow pain, fibromyalgia, and osteoporosis are the primary factor responsible for the rising growth of the morphine market. According to World health Organization, by 2050, 130 million people will suffer from Osteoarthritis, worldwide, of whom 40 million will be severely disabled by the disease. The increasing usage of morphine in pain management is boosting the market growth as the patient pool is increasing. However, prescription drug abuse and risk factors associate with the intake of morphine are the concerns restraining the market growth.

The prominent players in the Global Morphine Market :

MALLINCKRODT PHARMACEUTICALS, Pfizer Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Verve Health Care Ltd., Mayne Pharma Group Limited, Daiichi Sankyo, Inc. , Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA Inc., Mylan N.V., and Others.

Pain Management Segment is Dominating the Morphine Market

Morphine is used to relieve moderate to severe pain. Morphine extended-release tablets and capsules are only used to relieve severe pain that cannot be controlled by the use of other pain medications. According to a recent study published in the Archives of Internal Medicine in 2017, it was estimated that 15% to 20% of physician visits in the United States involve an opioid prescription. Opioids play a vital role in acute post-operative settings to provide adequate analgesia. According to National Health Service report of 2018, in United Kingdom, more than 10 million people has arthritis or other, similar conditions that affect the joints. In addition, the International Osteoporosis foundation states that osteoporosis is considered as one of the most serious public health concerns among women, affecting more than 30% of the population each year in the United States and Europe and leading to multiple fractures. As per the statistics the the increasing prevalence of disease with pain, increases the segment growth.

North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North America is expected to dominate the overall market, throughout the forecast period. The market growth is due to the factors such as the presence of key players, high prevalence of chronic diseases in the region, and established healthcare infrastructure are some of the key factors accountable for its large share in the market. Furthermore, beneficial government initiatives and increase in number of research partnerships are some of the drivers expected to increase the market growth. In this region the United States has the maximum share due to supportive healthcare policies, high number of patients, and a developed healthcare market.

Finally, the Morphine market report offers a complete and detailed study of Global Morphine market by using numerous analytical tools and models such as SWOT analysis, investment return analysis, and porter’s five forces analysis which are useful for beginners to access the upcoming opportunities. After exploring the market insights through primary and secondary research methodologies, if anything is required except than this, market insight reports will provide customization as per specific demands.

Note: – All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain have been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.