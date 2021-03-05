Moringa Products Market 2021 Analysis by Global Manufacturers – Ancient Greenfields, Earth Expo Company (EEC), Grenera, Kuli, Genius Nature Herbs (GNH)

This Moringa Products Industry report provides details of recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, strategic market growth analysis, and market size. The report also offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global Moringa Products market, and their financials, apart from strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global Moringa Products market is segmented on the basis of component, application, and region.

Moringa is the sole genus of the flowering plant Moringaceae and is indigenous to the Indian sub-continent. Currently, moringa is widely cultivated in India, the Philippines, African countries and in some parts of the US and the European Union. Moringa products are widely recognized for their health benefits. Besides, moringa products are available in various forms like moringa tea, moringa oil, moringa leaf powder, and moringa seeds.

The tea made with moringa flowers is considered to have nutritional benefits and to be a powerful medicine. Moringa leaves contains many anti-aging compounds that scale back the consequences of oxidative stress and inflammation, including vitamin C, polyphenols, beta-carotene, quercetin, and chlorogenic acid. Moringa helps in reduction of tiredness, fatigue, and boosts the immune system. Moringa, as a rich source of calcium, helps in the normal digestive system function.

Top Leading Manufacturers:

Ancient Greenfields, Earth Expo Company (EEC), Grenera, Kuli, Genius Nature Herbs (GNH)

Market size by Product

Moringa seeds and oil

Moringa fruits, tea, and pods (drumstick)

Moringa leaves and leaf powder

Market size by End User

Industrial

Food

Chemical

Consume

