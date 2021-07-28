More than half of citizens in Germany fully vaccinated | free press

Every second citizen in Germany is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. In numbers, that is 41.8 million people or 50.2 percent of the total population.

Berlin (dpa) – Seven months after the start of the corona vaccinations in Germany, more than half of all citizens are now fully protected.

According to the Federal Ministry of Health, as of Wednesday, 41.8 million people or 50.2 percent of the total population have been fully vaccinated with the second syringe, which is usually necessary. 50.9 million people or 61.1 percent of the population have now received at least one first dose. After months of scarce vaccine quantities, Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) again called on people to take advantage of vaccination offers. “The more you can vaccinate now, the safer fall and winter will be!” he wrote on Twitter.

The vaccination rate continues to differ between the federal states. At the top is Bremen with 70.1 percent of the inhabitants who have been vaccinated at least once. Bremen is also clearly ahead of the fully vaccinated with 58.3 percent. Saxony remains at the bottom of the first vaccinations (51.8 percent), as does the fully vaccinated population (46.1 percent).

The Saxon Ministry of Social Affairs sees a mixture of reasons for the low vaccination coverage. For some, the currently low number of cases and the associated carelessness would play a role, it says when asked. It is thought that a vaccination will be postponed to the time after the summer holidays. For many, the lack of mandatory testing due to its low incidence is likely to play a role. “The relevance of rapid vaccination – which, in addition to protecting you against serious diseases, also frees you from the testing obligation – can therefore be pushed into the background.”

In the case of frontrunner Bremen, Mayor Andreas Bovenschulte (SPD) said: “Many people are involved in the high vaccination coverage.” He referred to general practitioners’ practices, company doctors, aid organizations and the efforts of the business community. The vaccination centers worked smoothly and in call centers most callers were transferred immediately and did not end up on hold. «The word is doing the rounds in Bremen and Bremerhaven. With such a positive mood, the willingness to vaccinate also grows’, says Bovenschulte.