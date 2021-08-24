more than € 200 discount on this electric scooter

Much more than a classic scooter, the Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Pro electric scooter will change your everyday life. No more traffic jams, make way for a new, smoother and faster way of getting around. This model is characterized by a sophisticated cruise control and high-quality batteries. Everything is available to you for under € 450.

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Pro: performance at a competitive price

The Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Pro is characterized by its elegance and minimalist design. It is made from aircraft-grade aluminum alloy and unfolds in seconds. In addition, this scooter with 8.5 inch pneumatic tires is not afraid of bumps and slips.

In addition, the Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Pro has a powerful 12,800 mAh battery with which it can cover a distance of 45 km. With such power, you can make several trips before you need to recharge. This electric scooter also has a smart management system. The BMS system monitors the state of the battery and thus manages its autonomy.

The Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Pro is equipped with a dual regenerative braking system and a front and rear disc brake. The cruise control allows you to maintain a constant speed preset by the driver. This electric scooter also benefits from a Kinetic Energy Recovery System (KERS), which recovers the kinetic energy of a moving vehicle during long-term braking.

Xiaomi has chosen this model to add a touch of modernity through a control LED screen that displays important data such as the speed, range and mileage of the device. This electric scooter has bluetooth technology and can even connect to the Mi Home application. This is how you can check the status of your Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Pro in real time.

The Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Pro is thus presented as an elegant electric scooter with increased autonomy and increased performance. In addition, it offers an excellent price-performance ratio and is displayed at € 425.99 instead of € 655.99, which corresponds to a reduction of 39%.

By the way: The JBL club 950 is currently available at a reduced price.

3 good reasons to buy this electric scooter?

The maximum speed of up to 25 km / h The control LED display with wireless Bluetooth connectivity The 12,800 mAh battery with a range of 45 km

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best offers on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce site pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.