More than a million employees are 67 years or older | free press

The labor participation of the elderly is increasing. There are very different reasons for this: On the one hand, many still feel fit when they retire. On the other hand, pensions are not enough for more and more people.

Berlin (dpa) – More and more elderly people in Germany are working. Last year, 1.04 million employees were 67 years of age or older.

Nearly 600,000 were in regular employment by the age of 70. This is apparent from the federal government’s response to a request from the left in the Bundestag, the German news agency in Berlin.

Labor market researchers have observed for years that the labor participation of older people is increasing. On the one hand, this is attributed to the fact that many people still feel fit and want to work at retirement age. On the other hand, many people are also dependent on extra income.

