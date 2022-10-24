More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers English dub cast revealed

Key visible for Extra Than a Married Couple, However Not Lovers key visible and film of voice actress Lindsay Sheppard. Pic credit score: Studio Mom

The Extra Than a Married Couple, However Not Lovers English dub launch date was on October 23, 2022.

On October 21, 2022, Crunchyroll revealed the English dub solid for the anime adaptation of Yuuki Kanamaru’s Extra Than a Married Couple, However Not Lovers (Fuufu Ijou, Koibito Miman) manga.

On October 9, 2022, Extra Than a Married Couple, However Not Lovers premiered on AT-X, Solar TV, Tokyo MX, and KBS Kyoto in Japan. On October 11, 2022, it premiered on BS11 in Japan. Crunchyroll is at present providing a simulcast for the sequence (in Japanese with English subtitles).

Who’re the Fuufu Ijou, Koibito Miman English dub solid members?

Extra Than a Married Couple, However Not Lovers dub solid consists of:

Lindsay Sheppard – Akari

Ben Balmaceda – Jirou

Macy Anne Johnson – Shiori

Mike Haimoto – Minami

Derick Snow – Kamo

Molly Zhang – Natsumo

Corey Pettit – Sachi

Meg McClain – Mei

Further voices shall be supplied by: Katelyn Barr, Matt David Rudd, Kayla Parker, Danielle Phillips, and Kristian Eros.

Who’re the English dub manufacturing workforce members?

Extra Than a Married Couple, However Not Lovers English dub workforce members embody:

Assistant ADR Director – Aaron Roberts

ADR Engineer – Noah Whitehead

ADR Script Supervisor – Emily Neves

ADR Script Author – Macy Anne Johnson

ADR Prep – John Van Doren

You’ll be able to watch the most recent trailer for Extra Than a Married Couple, However Not Lovers on Crunchyroll’s official YouTube channel right here:

Extra Than a Married Couple, However Not Lovers particular video.

What’s the plot of Extra Than a Married Couple, However Not Lovers?

The story facilities on highschool pupil Jirou Yakuin, who has a crush on his childhood pal Shiori Sakurazaka. Nevertheless, when his faculty implements a wedding coaching challenge about practising to be a married couple, as a substitute of getting paired with Shiori like he hoped he will get paired with a woman named Akari Watanabe.

To make issues even worse, Akari is his polar reverse and a gyaru – a woman with a flashy fashion. At first, Jirou finds Akari to be unattractive, however they resolve to place their variations apart and attempt to act like the right married couple with a purpose to attain sufficient factors in order that they’ll change companions to finish up with their respective crushes.

The aim of this system is to permit college students to develop higher social abilities by interacting with a accomplice as in the event that they have been married and they’re judged closely by how nicely they work collectively. As Jiro and Akari got down to develop into the “good couple” and get to know one another their emotions start to vary.

Who’re the members of the manufacturing workforce?

Extra Than a Married Couple, However Not Lovers manufacturing workforce members embody:

Chief Director – Takao Kato (To Love-Ru, Pandora Hearts, Upotte!!)

Director – Junichi Yamanoto (Armor Store for Women & Gents, Monster Woman Physician)

Animation – Studio Mom

Sequence composition/scriptwriter – Naruhisa Arakawa (Kingdom, Twin Star Exorcists, Upotte!!)

Character designer – Chizuru Kobayashi (Lagrange – The Flower of Rinne, Pandora Hearts)

Colour key artist – Akira Nagasaka

Artwork director – Naoko Akuzawa (Crew TillDawn)

Compositing director of images – Misato Takahata (Moe)

Editor – Ichiro Chaen (Hurricane Graphics)

The opening theme track “TRUE FOOL LOVE” is carried out by Liyuu and the ending theme track “Caught on you” is carried out by Nowlu.

The place can I learn the manga?

On March 2, 2018, Extra Than a Married Couple, However Not Lovers started its serialization in Kadokawa Shoten’s Younger Ace journal. Kadokawa has collected the manga’s chapters into particular person tankobon volumes and as of Might 2, 2022, eight have been launched.

Are you wanting ahead to the English dub of Extra Than a Married Couple, However Not Lovers? Tell us within the remark part under!