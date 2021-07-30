More than 450 euros discount for this home theater speaker package JAMO PACK S807 HCS 5.1.2WH

If you are an audiophile who cannot compromise on the sound quality of a device then the JAMO S807HCS 5.1.2WH home theater speaker package is for you. So you can enjoy crystal clear sound when listening to your favorite songs or watching your favorite films and series.

JAMO PACK S807 HCS 5.1.2WH: enough to fully enjoy all of your multimedia content

In this package you will find a set of Home Cinema 5.0 speakers, two S8 ATM WHITE surround speakers and an S810 SUB WHITE subwoofer.

The tower loudspeaker JAMO S807 offers you the advantages of two bass-midrange speakers with a diameter of 13 cm and an aluminized polyfiber cone. These benefit from a bass reflex load with a laminar vent. The latter opens on the bottom of the case at the front so that the bass range is as extensive as possible.

In addition to these two loudspeakers, this loudspeaker was equipped with a tweeter with a diameter of 25 mm made of coated canvas. Its frequency response ranges from 51 Hz to 26 kHz. The impedance is 8 ohms with a sensitivity of 90 dB. At the connections it can accommodate loudspeaker cables up to 2.5 mm² in cross-section. Its terminal blocks are also compatible with banana plugs.

This column speaker is accompanied by S801 surround speakers. With these, high frequencies are cleverly generated thanks to a 1 inch soft dome tweeter. Thanks to the 5-inch poly-fiber woofers, the bass sounds are dynamic and perfectly balanced.

The center speaker S81 enables optimal reproduction of dialogues. It benefits from WaveGuide acoustic technology. In addition to two 4-inch poly-fiber woofers, you will find a 1-inch soft dome tweeter.

The two S8 ATM WHITE surround speakers for their part will perfectly replicate the cinema experience of Dolby Atmos. A Dolby Atmos S8 ATM certified loudspeaker was installed there for good reason. This will project the Dolby Atmos effects towards you from the ceiling. Thus, they offer you a three-dimensional surround sound experience.

The S810 SUB WHITE subwoofer was equipped with a 10-inch polyfiber woofer. It also includes a 150W class D amplifier. With the latter, you can enjoy deep bass, dynamic and powerful bass.

Today this JAMO PACK S807 HCS 5.1.2WH only costs 649 euros. In normal times it is 1,099.97 euros, so take advantage of it. You can easily use it with the Samsung QE65Q95TC 65 inch LED TV, also on sale.

3 reasons for this?

The great sound these devices together produce Their modern and sleek design The fact that they come in one package at an incredibly affordable price

