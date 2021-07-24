More than 40,000 people a day at the first festival after Freedom Day in the UK

The Latitude festival gathers thousands of people in Suffolk this weekend. It is viewed as a pilot event.

Boris Johnson said it was time to return to normal and the British thanked him. Less than two weeks after Freedom Day, the day most restrictions in Great Britain were lifted, July 19, the country is hosting the first music festival in over a year this weekend.

The Latitude Festival in Suffolk started this Friday July 23rd. Organizers said they expected around 40,000 people on each of the four days of the event, and it seems the estimate is correct, at least based on the numbers for the first day. Hundreds of camping tents have been set up in the outdoor enclosure for spectators who have already attended the first concerts, without masks or any kind of social distancing.

The event is viewed by the UK government as a pilot for other festivals. For admission, spectators must present a negative Covid-19 test or proof of vaccination.

After the cancellation in 2020, the festival will present names such as Wolf Alice, Chemical Brothers, Damon Albarn and Bastille.

This Friday, July 23, the UK reported 36,389 new Covid-19 cases and 64 disease-related deaths.