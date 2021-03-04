More than 30 years later, Eddie Murphy returns to New York as the prince

It was 1988, Eddie Murphy’s mood was already in its golden years, when “A Prince in New York” hit theaters. The romantic comedy could have been overlooked, but that debut in late June this year turned out to be a milestone. What will now debut “2 Princes in New York” is more than a simple sequel.

The original film earned more than 300 million euros worldwide. In the US, it was the second most viewed film that year on a very competitive podium, ahead of the classic Good Morning, Vietnam and another that stayed in history, Quem Tramou Roger, just missed rabbits? “.

“A Prince in New York” (in the original title “Coming to America”) told the story of the Crown Prince of Zamunda, an invented African kingdom. In his search for love, he ventured into the Big Apple as a stranger accompanied by his friend and loyal employee Semmi (Arsenio Hall).

When he came of age, Eddie Murphy’s character was looking for a woman who loved him for who he is. Semmi suggests luxury, but Akeem (Eddie Murphy) says no. Lisa (Shari Headley) is the woman who will get your attention. In the style of a well-constructed romantic comedy, there are advances and setbacks, lies and pardons. And the mood intensifies when Zamunda’s family (and royalty) arrive in New York.

The film was an unexpected box office hit. It was also the first time Eddie Murphy took on different roles in the same film (something that would become a mark of his career in the years to come). At a time when blacks seldom played an important role in cinema, it was mostly African-Americans who showed that Hollywood had more formulas for box office success. Samuel L. Jackson and James Earl Jones were part of the cast. And even Cuba Gooding Jr. had his first film there.

In a recent interview with the LA Times, Eddie Murphy recalled having other films that made even more at the box office. But no other film of yours has achieved what A Prince in New York did. In the 30 years after it premiered, it gained cult status, with quotes from the movie proliferating and even weird tributes, like a restaurant mimicking the fictional McDowell’s where the two main characters found work. Or a year when Jay-Z and Beyoncé masked each other, inspired by the film.

“I’ve made more than 40 films in the last 40 years, but I don’t think any of them have become such a cult film,” said the actor. In the last few years, as the debate about representativeness in cinema began to sting, the film has again received attention and celebrated what was groundbreaking.

It’s been 33 years.

The sequel was a hypothesis put forward over the years. But there was always something that didn’t work. As surprising as it may seem, a particular Terminator served as inspiration to return to Zamunda decades later.

In 2015, Eddie Murphy was a rejuvenated version of Arnold Schwarzenegger in Terminator Genisys. He realized that this technology could be what was missing. “Back then we connected the dots. With this technology, we could make Arsenio and me younger in a scene and from that scene the story began to write for itself. “

On Friday, March 5th, it will premiere on Amazon Prime Video “2 Princes in New York”. History now leaves the monarch Akeem in search of an heir. He has three daughters but discovers that he has a prodigal son in America. It’s time to get back to New York, the Queens borough more precisely.

The premise is an open door to the return of a number of characters from the original film and even news. Wesley Snipes, for example, is one of the new names in the cast. Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall will take on different characters again.

The original film was directed by John Landis, who even caught horror movies with “An American Werewolf in London”, but has proven its versatility in cinema, television and music over the years. It’s Michael Jackson’s short single “Thriller”.

For the sequel, written by the same team of screenwriters as the first film, there was an obvious choice for Eddie Murphy: Craig Brewer, the director of Call me Dolemite, a film that marked Eddie Murphy’s return to the big screen and on the paper that earned him a Golden Globes nomination.

“There was one night,” the director recalls at the same LA Times, “we had a look at Dolemite on Netflix. There was me, Eddie, Arsenio and more of our friends and family. Eddie was just getting back in.” Car and asked me, “So, a ‘Coming to America 2’, are you interested?” Arsenio came over and said, “Wow, wait, this is serious”? Let’s do it. ‘

Yes it was serious and yes they did. The challenge now is the same as with all sequels, especially those that have waited so many years: how can you continue the original story without spoiling the legacy of the first film?

For Eddie Murphy, there are things that never changed, even when they were pioneers. The actor emphasizes that he always knew that his films could have an impact on representativeness. “Right from the start. And I always made films when they worked here [nos EUA]led to the rest of the world. My films have always been an escape, they are not a difficult thing. “

This quality is by no means a problem, it is the actor’s capital. One, pioneer Sidney Poitier, the only black celebrity actor in Hollywood for too long, reminded him that he was important.

Eddie Murphy recalls that when he learned that the story of Malcolm X was going to be told on the big screen, there was an opportunity to do one of the characters. At the time he was at a dinner with Sidney Poitier at which he declared, “You are not Morgan [Freeman]You are not Denzel [Washington]. You are a breath of fresh air. Don’t fuck with it ”. Eddie Murphy heard the advice. And the rest is history, which we will now look at again.