More than 230,000 participants in corona protests in France | free press

The protests are not diminishing, on the contrary. More than 230,000 people take to the streets in France against the mandatory vaccinations and the Corona passport. There was a strong mobilization in the south.

Paris (dpa) – In France, more than 200,000 people took to the streets against stricter corona rules and the mandatory vaccination for employees in hospitals and nursing homes.

The Interior Ministry reported about 237,000 participants in the evening – the largest demonstration yet since the new mass protests began last month. There were again demonstrations in the capital Paris, but also in many other cities.

Tensions in Lyon

According to official information, there were 17,000 protesters in Paris. A focus of the protests this time was in the south. According to information from the radio station France Info, up to 37,000 people took part in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region. According to initial reports, the demonstrations were largely peaceful. In Lyon, the country’s third-largest city, tensions erupted between security forces and protesters.

On Thursday, the French Constitutional Council approved the controversial vaccination requirement for healthcare workers and the so-called health passport, which provides information about a negative test or a vaccination. Both should help to contain the corona pandemic. For the fourth weekend in a row there were protests. A week ago, authorities across the country counted more than 200,000 participants.

The presentation of the digital health passport is already mandatory in France in the cinema or at major events. From Monday it is also mandatory to visit restaurants and bars and if you travel by plane or long-distance train. President Emmanuel Macron announced the new regulations in mid-July. The demonstrations are an attempt to put pressure on the government. Representatives of the so-called yellow vest movement, which had previously organized protests against Macron, also called for this.

France in the middle of the fourth wave

France is currently in a fourth corona wave. Within a week, there were about 225 new cases per 100,000 population across the country. The federal government now classifies larger parts of southern France as a corona risk area. This applies from Sunday to Provence, the Côte d’Azur and the island of Corsica, among others. French overseas territories such as Guadeloupe, Martinique, Réunion, St. Martin and St. Barthélemy are also affected.

People entering Germany from a risk area must complete a digital entry form. For a week, all people over the age of 12 must be able to demonstrate upon entry into Germany that they have either tested negative for the coronavirus, have been vaccinated against Covid-19 or have recovered. Children under the age of twelve are exempt from the test requirement, but not from the quarantine requirement.