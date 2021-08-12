More than 200,000 migrants arrested at US southern border | free press

Biden government under pressure from refugees: More than 200,000 migrants were detained on the US southern border with Mexico in July. They wanted to enter the United States illegally.

Washington (dpa) – The number of migrants arrested on the US’s southern border with Mexico rose to its highest level in more than 20 years in July.

Some 213,000 people were caught illegally crossing the border, about 172,000 more than in July last year, the CBP of the border police announced. The limit of 200,000 migrants per month was last crossed in 2000. Most of them are currently being immediately deported by US authorities. The number of arrests rose to 180,000 in May and 189,000 in June.

The CBP Border Police said a good quarter of all migrants detained in July were repeat offenders. They had been arrested and deported at least once in the past year. The number of unaccompanied minors and minors caught at the border rose by a quarter in July to nearly 19,000, according to the Dutch DPA.

The administration of President Joe Biden is under increasing pressure due to the large number of migrants and refugees arriving at its southern border. Republicans accuse Democrat Biden of creating a crisis at the border with his more liberal migration policies.