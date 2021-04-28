More than 200,000 corona deaths in India | Free press

New Delhi (dpa) – Hardly any oxygen, doctors and hospital staff at their limits, crematoriums overloaded. No country in the world is currently experiencing such a dramatic corona crisis as India.

The second wave hit the South Asian country with its 1.3 billion inhabitants hard. Hospital beds and medicines are scarce, especially in the capital Delhi. Families with their relatives suffering from Covid-19 often wait in vain for the clinics. Many people die before a doctor can even treat them.

The data also paints a devastating picture. More than 300,000 new infections are registered every day for days, thousands die from the corona virus. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, there are now a total of more than 200,000 corona deaths in the country, according to figures from the Indian Ministry of Health on Wednesday. Experts fear that the true number of deaths is likely to be significantly higher. Hospitals sometimes instruct family members to self-arrange oxygen for their patients. Some healthy people take care of their own supply – if it affects them too.

The country is hoping for international aid. The German ambassador to India, Walter J. Lindner, told Indian TV broadcaster CNN-News 18 that India had done a lot during the Covid crisis, producing vaccines and medicines and that it was now time for friends to help. Germany wants to bring an oxygen production plant for the Bundeswehr to India. Ventilators and the drug Remdesivir, which is used as a virus inhibitor in Covid-19 patients, will also be supplied.

According to the Kremlin, Russia shipped 22 tons of relief supplies on Wednesday, including 75 fans, 20 oxygen-generating systems and 200,000 packages of medicines. President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the approval of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V in India during a phone call. As of May, 850 million doses of the vaccine, already approved in more than 60 countries – but not in the EU – will be produced in India.

The British heir to the throne, Prince Charles, called for more international aid to India. “Together we will win this battle,” Charles wrote in a public message to the people of India on Wednesday. He is deeply saddened by the tragic images from the country. The affected people in India are in his thoughts and prayers.

The Diakonie Katastrophenhilfe and Caritas international also called for donations on Wednesday. According to its own information, Caritas immediately makes an extra 500,000 euros available for help. This should support 150 quarantine centers located near hospitals. Inhalation equipment and oxygen measuring equipment have been purchased for this. In addition, Caritas wants to start awareness campaigns that provide information about hygiene rules and vaccinations. In addition to medical assistance, it is also important to support poor people, such as labor migrants. Because of the restrictions on going out, they would be in great difficulty. There are regional lockdowns in particularly affected areas of the country.

As a reason for the particularly devastating second wave, experts often cite the great carelessness regarding corona regulations in the country. The virus mutant B.1.617 is also suspected to play a role. However, virologist Christian Drosten was relatively relaxed given the prior knowledge of the Indian Corona variety. The variant is slightly more widespread and more robust against immunity, the scientist from the Charité in Berlin said on Tuesday evening in the podcast “Coronavirus Update” (NDR info). But even compared to other variants, this is “nothing to really worry you”.

According to Dorsten, there are other effects: according to a study, herd immunity in India is far from being achieved. A population is now being infected that is already starting to lose some of the initial immunity from the previous waves. In addition, less than 10 percent of people in India have received at least one dose of vaccine so far – even though India is known as the “pharmacy of the world” and produces vaccines on a large scale.

From May onwards, everyone in India over the age of 18 should be vaccinated. However, there are still bottlenecks, as the large population of more than 1.3 billion people also needs a lot of vaccine. In India, with the second highest population in the world, a total of about 17.6 million cases of corona have been recorded.