More than 200 infected people after outbreak at Chinese airport | free press

After the outbreak of the corona pandemic in December 2019, life in China recovered surprisingly quickly. But the situation can turn again. Because the delta variant is on the rise.

Beijing (AP) – After an outbreak at the airport in the metropolis of Nanjing, the delta variant of the corona virus continues to spread in China.

Chinese state media reported Friday that at least 200 infections have been detected in five Chinese provinces associated with the outbreak in Nanjing. The first infections were detected last week among airport employees in the metropolis of nine million. It has been suggested that the virus arrived in Nanjing via a flight from Russia.

Most discovered cases are still limited to Nanjing, but individual infections have also been found in travelers who had returned from the region in other cities. Two infected people have also been reported in the capital Beijing.

The authorities called for unnecessary travel to be avoided. In addition, strict quarantine rules have been imposed on returnees from Nanjing, where the entire population had to be tested for the virus twice since last week.

For more than a year, life in China, where the first worldwide infections with the new virus were discovered in December 2019, has largely returned to normal. Authorities are pursuing a strict “zero covid policy” that includes immediate response to outbreaks with mass testing, travel restrictions, contact tracing and quarantine. There are also strict restrictions on those entering the country who must be in a quarantine facility for a minimum of two weeks.

However, the highly contagious Delta variant has pushed the authorities to their limits on several occasions recently. In recent weeks there have been local outbreaks of the variant in the southern Chinese provinces of Guangdong and Yunnan.