more than 200 euros discount for this high-end 5G smartphone

Samsung recently unveiled the Galaxy S21 FE, a model developed in collaboration with the brand’s community. The Samsung Galaxy S21 has just dropped in price for sale with a nice discount of 210 euros in instant discount.

Samsung Galaxy S21: The 5G network at full speed

Samsung has hit hard with the Galaxy S21 with excellent picture quality as it comes with a Dynamic Amoled 2X screen displaying a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and additionally a 120Hz refresh rate with HDR10+ compatibility. It is very interesting if you watch videos or are used to games.

Inside we have a technical sheet that can easily follow you for 2 years, especially since the manufacturer correctly follows its high-end devices.

Processor: Samsung Exynos 2100 RAM: 8GB Storage: 128GB

The photo part of the Samsung Galaxy S21 is very interesting with its triple sensor that can film in 8K at 24 frames per second.

12 megapixels, wide angle64 megapixels, 3x hybrid zoom 12 megapixels, ultra wide angle

Instead of 859 euros, it costs you 649 euros in the sale, a great offer for a great smartphone. And to listen to your music, we also have a good plan for Xiaomi true wireless headphones.

