More than 170 euros discount on the Sony DSC-RX100 Pro expert compact camera

If you take photos regularly and your smartphone is no longer suitable for you, you can opt for this seasoned Sony DSC-RX100 camera that is currently available at a great price!

Sony DSC-RX100: a compact 20.2 megapixel expert

The Sony DSC-RX100 is a professional compact camera with a 20.2 megapixel Sony sensor and a Vario-Sonnar T ZEISS F1.8 lens with 3.6x optical zoom. The latter allows you to take pictures in all situations and very quickly.

It also includes a wide variety of features such as: B. SteadyShot to reduce blurring even in poor lighting conditions. It is also possible to set the lens iris, exposure, zoom and other parameters directly from the control ring.

There is a 7.5 cm LCD screen on the back, which has a very good contrast thanks to WhiteMagic technology. On it you can view the pictures you have taken and get some information.

Also note that you can use a waterproof case up to 40 meters deep if you plan to use it in extreme conditions.

The Sony DSC-RX100 was priced at 470 euros, but only dropped to 299 euros, which corresponds to a saving of 171 euros! We also offer high quality wireless headphones that benefit from great battery life and a discount coupon.

3 good reasons to crack

Sony photo quality Easily accessible control ring Optional waterproof housing for transport on board

