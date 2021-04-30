More than 150 million corona infections worldwide | Free press

The number of infections discovered worldwide has risen to more than 150 million. The global contamination rate has been strongly influenced by developments in India since the beginning of April.

Washington (AP) – Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the number of infections detected worldwide has risen to more than 150 million.

This came out Thursday evening (local time) from data from the American University of Johns Hopkins in Baltimore. Just over three months ago, on January 26, the threshold of 100 million known infections was crossed.

According to the university, the number of known deaths from the virus is now more than 3.1 million, one million more than at the end of January. However, experts assume high unreported rates of both infections and deaths worldwide.

The website of the American university is regularly updated with in-depth data and shows a higher level than the official figures of the World Health Organization (WHO). In some cases, however, the figures have also been revised downwards. The WHO counted 149.2 million confirmed infections, 3.1 million deaths and about a billion corona vaccinations on Thursday evening.

The global contamination rate has been strongly influenced by developments in India since the beginning of April. In the country of about 1.3 billion inhabitants, authorities recently reported about 300,000 new infections per day. According to the WHO’s latest weekly report, India was responsible for about 38 percent of all infections worldwide.

Most of the confirmed infections so far are with over 32 million in the US, a country of about 330 million inhabitants. In second place is India with approximately 18 million infections, followed by Brazil (14.5 million) and France (5.7 million). According to Johns Hopkins data, there were nearly 3.4 million confirmed infections with the Sars-CoV-2 virus in Germany.

