More than 130 euros discount on this curved Super AOC 165 Hz Freesync Premium Gaming Monitor

If you want to switch to a curved gaming screen, we offer you the AOC C32G2AE / BK which can only satisfy you based on its specifications.

AOC C32G2AE / BK: Cut for games

AOC is a brand that is very good value for money, especially when it comes to their game screens. As mentioned earlier, this good plan concerns the C32G2AE / BK.

First, it has a curved 31.5-inch panel (1500 R) with a Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. In addition, it offers a refresh rate of 165 Hz and a latency of 1 ms, which means you get a smooth and engaging picture. The whole thing is amplified by AMD Freesync Premium technology which syncs the screen and graphics card to avoid tearing and skipping images. Also note that it has the Low Input Lag feature which prefers the raw response time for even greater responsiveness. There are also 6 game modes available depending on the type of games you are playing.

Normally this gaming monitor is priced at $ 387, but right now you can get a touch of it for $ 249, which is a little over $ 130 in savings in this store. Otherwise we have a slightly smaller, non-curved model from the same brand on offer.

Why succumb to this offer?

Curved control panel refresh rate and low latency game modes

