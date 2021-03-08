More than 100,000 corona deaths in Italy | Free press

Rome (AP) – Italy officially crossed the threshold of 100,000 corona deaths on Monday. An additional 318 people have been shown to die with or from the virus within 24 hours.

Authorities in the country of 60 million people have registered a total of 100,103 corona victims since the pandemic started over a year ago. Italy was hit by the Sars-CoV-2 virus earlier and more violently than other countries in Europe in the spring of last year. The country is currently fighting the rapidly increasing number of infections.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi asked his fellow countrymen for confidence. If the vaccination campaign is accelerated as planned, there is reason to rely on an improvement, the former president of the European Central Bank (ECB) said in a video message.

The first hard corona lockdown started in Italy on March 10 last year. “We never imagined that we would face a similar emergency a year later and that the official death toll would approach the dreadful threshold of 100,000 cases,” said Draghi. He assured, “Every life counts.” The 73-year-old has been in office since mid-February.

With a total of 100,103 fatalities, Italy ranks sixth in the world behind Great Britain, according to Johns Hopkins University in the US. Most of the dead then mourn the United States. Germany has recorded about 72,000 virus deaths so far.

According to statistics from the Ministry of Health in Rome, about 3.08 million people in Italy were infected with the virus. The contamination situation has been deteriorating for several weeks. The number of new infections reported within seven days per 100,000 inhabitants was 195 cases at the end of February. In comparison, in Germany the seven-day incidence on Monday was 68.

The cabinet tightened the corona restrictions for a number of the 20 regions on Monday. The holiday region of Campania in the south was declared the third state to be a red zone, where people should stay at home as much as possible. More and more schools are being closed again. Restaurants in badly affected areas are no longer allowed to open. The daily death toll is considered relatively high.

The newspaper “La Repubblica” quoted experts as believing that Italy’s vaccination strategy could be partly responsible for the fact that the number of victims is not yet falling. Rome initially focused on medical personnel. While Italy has one of the oldest populations internationally, the very old are grouped behind it. About 5.4 million doses of vaccine have been injected since the end of December. 2.5 million of these were given to health workers.