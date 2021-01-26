More than 100 million confirmed corona infections worldwide | Free press

The coronavirus has been prevalent for over a year – the pathogen has reached practically every country on Earth. Now statisticians report that a momentous threshold has been crossed.

Washington (AP) – Since the pandemic began over a year ago, the number of diagnosed corona infections worldwide has risen to more than 100 million. That came Tuesday from data from the American University of Johns Hopkins in Baltimore.

It was only about a month ago, on Boxing Day, that the threshold of 80 million infections was crossed. The number of known deaths related to the virus is now more than 2.1 million. Experts believe there are high unreported rates of infections and deaths worldwide.

The American university website is regularly updated with incoming data and shows a level higher than the official figures from the World Health Organization (WHO). In some cases, however, the figures have also been revised downwards.

With more than 25 million, most of the confirmed infections are in the US, a country with about 330 million inhabitants. There are also more confirmed deaths there than in any other country: more than 423,000. About 10.7 million infections have now been discovered in India and 8.8 million in Brazil. In Europe, the most infections reported so far have been in Great Britain (3.7 million), followed by France (3.1 million), Spain (2.6 million) and Italy (about 2.5 million). According to Johns Hopkins, 2.16 million infections were registered in Germany.

The Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus can cause Covid-19 disease, which can be fatal, especially in elderly or immunocompromised patients. There are now vaccines against the virus, but vaccination campaigns have been slow in many places.

