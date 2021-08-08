More rights for vaccinated people? Debate before the Federal State Assembly | free press

Berlin (dpa) – Possible restrictions for unvaccinated people, more rights for vaccinated people, a new system for assessing the corona situation and the future of free testing: Given the increasing number of infections and a stagnating vaccination rate, politicians are discussing the next step .

During the meeting on Tuesday between Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the prime ministers of the federal states, important decisions could be made.

As the seven-day incidence in Germany continues to rise: According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), it was 22.6 on Sunday morning. At its most recent low just over a month ago, it was 4.9. More than 45 million people have now been fully vaccinated against the corona virus. Vaccination coverage, however, is stagnating.

According to a model calculation by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the vaccination campaign is estimated to have prevented thousands of deaths. Germany is currently at the beginning of a fourth wave. In order to keep their size as low as possible, it is necessary to increase the proportion of the vaccinated population as soon as possible.

Laschet against discrimination against unvaccinated people

The focus of the political debate is on how to get more people to vaccinate – and whether there should be restrictions on those who haven’t been vaccinated.

The Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia and CDU boss Armin Laschet rejects discrimination against unvaccinated people if they can show a negative corona test. “The state should not exclude those who have been vaccinated, recovered or tested from participating in social life,” said the CDU/CSU candidate for chancellor of Bild am Sonntag. The so-called 3-G rule is said to be “sensible, moderate and doable”.

Union faction leader Ralph Brinkhaus (CDU) told Welt am Sonntag that there was too much talk about the alleged indirect compulsory vaccination and too little about the rights of those who had been vaccinated. “But I assume it will go away in the autumn, because then hoteliers, clubs and event organizers will say: ‘Sorry, you can’t come with me for a test.’ I think the pressure from the vaccinated part of the population will increase enormously.”

Bovenschulte: Convince instead of building pressure

Bremen’s mayor Andreas Bovenschulte (SPD) told Handelsblatt: “I think you can go further with conviction than with pressure”. He considers approaches to exclude unvaccinated people from certain events or visits as “not very effective.” Thus, it is not possible to make a clear delineation of a person’s basic care. The chairman of the German Medical Association, Klaus Reinhardt, considers restrictions on unvaccinated people justified only in the event of an imminent overload of the health system, as he told the editorial network Germany.

Green leader Robert Habeck said in the ZDF summer interview on Sunday: “There will be a difference in access to rights and in freedom of life between the vaccinated and the unvaccinated. Namely, as long as society and the health system can support the vaccinated, they will have more rights.” Habeck also argued that corona tests should remain free. “This is the wrong way to motivate people to vaccinate.”

End of free keyboard shortcuts in October?

The Federal Ministry of Health had proposed ending the free rapid tests by mid-October. Only for people who cannot be vaccinated or for whom there is no general vaccination advice, such as pregnant women or young people under the age of 18, should free tests continue to exist. Since March, the federal government pays for at least one rapid test per week by trained personnel, including evidence.

Berlin Mayor Michael Müller (SPD) believes further steps are needed to accelerate vaccination coverage. “In the prime minister’s conference we should discuss how we can motivate even more people to vaccinate in order to prevent an increase in infections in the autumn and winter,” the committee chairman of the German news agency said on Sunday. “Vaccination is and will remain our most important tool in the fight against the pandemic.”

‘Incidence as the only measure is obsolete’

There is strong support for demands that the seven-day incidence is no longer the only measure of corona measures. The occupation of hospital beds and intensive care units should also be decisive, Laschet said. CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt said in the “Bild am Sonntag”: “Incidence as the single measure of all things has had its day.” The Prime Minister of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania Manuela Schwesig (SPD) advertised in the newspaper with a “Corona traffic light”.

The city council called for a vaccination strategy for autumn and winter to be better prepared for a fourth corona wave. Managing Director Helmut Dedy told the dpa: “We have a whole raft of new vaccination tasks ahead of us: booster vaccinations for the elderly and those in need, more vaccinations for children over 12 and many more direct vaccination offers.” Cities need clarity after September, when the most major vaccination centers are closing.