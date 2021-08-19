More rescue flights with evacuees arrived | free press

Frankfurt (dpa) – More machines landed in Frankfurt early Thursday morning with hundreds of people on board, who had previously been brought to safety from Afghanistan.

In total, about 500 people were on board the two chartered aircraft from Lufthansa and Uzbekistan Airways. The machines had started in the Uzbek capital of Tashkent, where the Bundeswehr had previously removed people from the Afghan capital of Kabul.

The Bundeswehr had launched a rescue operation this week for Germans and Afghans to bring them to safety after the militant Islamist Taliban came to power.

After landing in Germany, passengers reported terrible experiences and chaotic conditions at Kabul airport. He saw the dead and heard gunshots. “It’s terrible,” said Mahmud Sadjadi. “Helplessness, hopelessness. Just chaos,” he described the situation in Kabul.

The man from the Westerwald had previously flown to Frankfurt on the Lufthansa evacuation flight. Sadjadi, who stayed in Kabul for three weeks, said it was particularly dangerous at the airport in the Afghan capital. “For example, you have to go through a Taliban barrier.” Afghan security forces shot. He heard how people died. Without a passport it was not possible to get through to the airport.

Another passenger, who declined to give his name, reported organizational problems during the return operation. “The situation is difficult and not easy to control,” he said. But the people of Afghanistan need help. “The world must help the Afghan people.”

The passenger Sadjadi thanked the federal government for the rescue, but also complained about a lack of information. “There was no information about where to collect, when to collect.” One was left alone, he had no reply to his emails. Other countries are said to have picked up their people by bus and brought them to the airport. “Thank God everything went well.”

Yet he thinks of the many people who are still in Afghanistan. The situation is dire, said Sadjadi, who was being cared for by his children in Frankfurt. “The cheapest thing there is is the life of an Afghan,” said the German with Afghan roots. A terrible game was being played with the land. He himself has a family in Afghanistan, his brothers and sisters live there.