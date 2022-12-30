More iPhone Problems, Foldable iPad Details, MacBook’s New Home

Having a look again at one other week of reports and headlines from Cupertino, this week’s Apple Loop consists of iPhone manufacturing issues, the MacBook’s new house, poor iPhone 14 efficiency, forgetting the foldable iPad, Apple’s Homepod plans, and the best font in your iPhone.

Apple Loop is right here to remind you of some of the very many discussions which have occurred round Apple over the past seven days

China’s Ongoing Issues Hit iPhone Manufacturing

Appel is dealing with extra delays each to the present iPhone 14 line-up and feeling the influence on the pre-production of the iPhone, and it’s partly all the way down to China’s method to CoVID-19. With Apple analysts reporting an eight % gross sales drop in the course of the vacation season and 9 % of iPhones manufactured in China, that is an space with medium- to long-term influence:

“The US tech big has needed to cope with greater than a month of chaos at its fundamental assembler Foxconn’s megafactory in Zhengzhou, China, generally known as “iPhone Metropolis”, following an outbreak that began in October…Because the Chinese language authorities reverses its zero-Covid coverage, a longer-lasting danger now looms: the potential of employee shortages at element crops or meeting factories throughout the nation.”

CUPERTINO, CA – SEPTEMBER 7: Apple unveiled 4 new iPhones, three new Apple Watches and an up to date … [+] AirPods Professional throughout a press occasion on Wednesday in Cupertino, California, United States on September 7, 2022. (Photograph by Mustafa Seven/Anadolu Company through Getty Photos) Anadolu Company through Getty Photos

MacBook Manufacturing Is Transferring

Additionally, in opposition to the background of points in China, Apple is shifting some MacBook manufacturing to Taiwan for 2023. Whether or not this will likely be a mixture of merchandise or a single mannequin for a selected territory to ‘check’ Foxconn’s capabilities stays to be seen:

“Apple has tapped its high provider, Taiwan’s Foxconn, to begin making MacBooks within the Southeast Asian nation as early as round Could, sources briefed on the matter mentioned. Apple has been working so as to add manufacturing websites outdoors of China for all of its main product traces, however doing so for the ultimate one, the MacBook, has taken longer as a result of advanced provide chain wanted for making laptop computer computer systems.”

Poor iPhone 14 Plus Efficiency

Alongside the influence on its provide chains, Apple is dealing with a little bit of a misfire with the iPhone 14 Plus. The bigger ‘base’ iPhone just isn’t proving to be as enticing a smartphone because it hoped. And that might have a knock-on impact on the iPhone 15 product combine:

“Apple is reportedly “critically” involved over the gross sales efficiency of the iPhone 14 Plus, the 6.7-inch non-Professional variant of the iPhone 14 lineup. In consequence, it’s contemplating methods to restrategize its iPhone lineup for subsequent yr.”

No Foldable iPad For You

Whereas the Android world continues to innovate and develop what it means to be a cell gadget with foldable telephones, Apple is firmly staying out of the event race. Whereas lots of the geekerati are hoping for a change sooner or later, that doesn’t seem like the case:

“I believe it is unlikely Apple will substitute the iPad mini with a foldable iPad in 2025, which can be opposite to what some media beforehand predicted. It is as a result of a foldable iPad may have a markedly greater value than an iPad mini, so such a alternative just isn’t cheap.”

Let’s Get Massive And Good

Followers of Apple’s good speaker expect an replace in 2023. The following HomePod might return to the bigger speaker format beforehand canceled:

“… Apple is engaged on a HomePod that might be bigger than the HomePod mini and nearer in measurement to the unique HomePod. It may very well be between the HomePod and HomePod mini in measurement, sound high quality, and price, providing an possibility for many who need one thing larger than the mini however not as costly as the primary HomePod.”

And Lastly…

Are you aware what your smartphone wants? Are you aware what the world wants? Are you aware what must develop into the primary possibility within the zeitgeist? Comedian Sans in your iPhone:

“In case you like your iPhone however hate the San Francisco typeface, developer Zhuowei Zhang has posted a neat device to Github—an app that may briefly “overwrite” the iOS system font with one other one, giving your telephone a brand new, non-Apple-sanctioned look.”

Apple Loop brings you seven days price of highlights each weekend right here on Forbes.