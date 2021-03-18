More-Electric Aircraft Market – Huge Profitable Business & Next Big Thing to Adhering Social/Physical Distancing Considering Covid-19 Pandemics | Key Players – Astronics, Boeing, Safran, UTC Aerospace, Fokker technologies, Thales, Lockheed Martin

More-Electric Aircraft Market Outlook – 2027

More-Electric Aircraft (MEA) is an emerging concept that provides electric power for all non-propulsive systems. Conventionally, these non-propulsive systems are being driven by hybrid power sources such as hydraulic, pneumatic, mechanical, and electrical. This is achieved by making the architecture of the aircraft more electrical-intensive, by replacing these secondary sources by electrical components. This is the first step toward an all-electric aircraft.

The global more-electric aircraft market is driven by the decrease in operational and maintenance costs of such an electric aircraft, reduction in carbon emission due to low fuel consumption, rise in inclination toward green technology, and higher compliance to the EPA regulations. Also, the rise in crude oil prices are encouraging global companies to look for alternatives in aviation. All this factors highly influence the market growth.

On the contrary, the presently available lithium-ion battery and super-capacitors are not in the level of jet fuels in terms of their energy content, which means they are not preferable for long distance flying as yet. Until the energy densities of the batteries are not improved, commercialization of electric aircrafts will not be possible, limiting the market growth.

The global more-electric market is still at its prototype stage. However, recent technological advances in the field of power electronics, power generation, and conversion systems are expected to broaden the spectrum of opportunities in this market. Recently, a research team from the Texas A&M University College of Engineering created a new super capacitor electrodes based on dopamine, graphene, and Kevlar nanofibers that have improved mechanical properties of electrodes, which have been proposed in making aircraft structural components. Further, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) is in the process to develop an all-electric aircraft by 2022.

The global more-electric aircraft system is segmented by component, application, end-user, and region. By component, the market is divided into power electronics, thermal management, and energy storage. By application, the market is divided into power generation, passenger comfort, air pressurization, and flight control. By end user, it is bifurcated into defense and commercial aviation sectors. By region, the market is concentrated in North America and Europe owing to the presence of leading electric and aircraft manufacturers. Asia Pacific and LAMEA are also involved in the market study.

The key players involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and services of aircraft electrical systems are Astronics, Boeing, Safran, UTC Aerospace, Fokker technologies, Thales, Lockheed Martin, Zodiac Aerospace, Esterline Control Systems, and Eaton.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

The global more-electric aircraft market size has been analyzed across all regions.

Porter’s five force analysis helps to analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

The report outlines the current market trends and future scenario of the market size from 2018 to 2027 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

Major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

The key drivers, restraints, and market opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are elucidated in the study.

The market analysis covers in-depth information of global more-electric aircraft system industry share of participants.

Key Market Segments

By Component

Power Electronics

Thermal Management

Energy Storage

By Application

Power Generation

Passenger Comfort

Air Pressurization

Flight control

By End User

Commercial

Defense

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of LAMEA



Key Players

Safran

Boeing

Airbus

Honeywell International

United Technologies

Thales

Bombardier

Raytheon

TTTech Computertechnik AG

Eviation

