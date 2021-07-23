More corona cases in the US – concerns about low vaccination coverage | free press

In the US, the number of new infections is rising particularly sharply in parts of the country with a lower vaccination coverage. About 40 percent of all new corona cases can be found in three states alone.

Baltimore (dpa) – In the US, the number of new corona infections in one day continues to increase. Authorities reported 56,069 new cases Thursday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University (JHU) in Baltimore on Friday morning (CEST).

That is about 27,600 more than exactly a week ago. The number of deaths with a confirmed corona infection rose in a weekly comparison from 283 to 330. The previous highs were recorded on January 2 with 300,462 new infections and on January 12 with 4461 deaths.

As the government’s corona coordinator, Jeff Zichs, announced in a press conference on Thursday, the number of new infections is rising especially sharply in parts of the country with lower vaccination rates. Currently, the states of Florida, Texas and Missouri, which had fewer vaccinations nationwide, account for about 40 percent of all new cases in the United States. According to estimates by the CDC’s health authority, the highly contagious Delta variant is now responsible for about 83 percent of all recorded infections in the country.

In the country of about 330 million inhabitants, almost 34.3 million people have been infected with the pathogen Sars-CoV-2 and more than 610,000 people have died. Measured in absolute terms – but not relative to population – that is more than in any other country in the world. According to CDC data, more than 56 percent of people in the U.S. have received at least their first vaccination to date, and just under 49 percent have been fully vaccinated.

The Johns Hopkins website is regularly updated and therefore shows a higher level than the official figures from the World Health Organization (WHO) or the CDC. In some cases, the figures – including those of new infections within 24 hours, but also those of the dead – are updated afterwards.