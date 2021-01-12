More clarity for planned extra childhood sickness days | Free press

Schools and daycare centers have been closed due to the corona pandemic. Many parents struggle with this. Now, if necessary, they should be given extra sick days to take care of their offspring.

Berlin (dpa) – For families, there is now more clarity about the planned extra sick days for children this year.

The Federal Ministry of Health announced that it should not only be possible to take advantage of the extra days when schools and daycare centers are closed, but also when compulsory attendance is suspended or access to the daycare center is restricted. According to a drafting help available to the German news agency for a corresponding bill, this also applies if parents were merely asked not to bring their children to daycare.

Parents who could theoretically work from home can also apply for childhood sickness benefit. Another condition is that there is no other person in the household who can take care of the child. The claim should be retroactive to January 5 and only for those with legal health insurance. It can be obtained from the health insurance company with a certificate from a daycare center or school.

Try it for 30 days for € 20.99

Access to all content on freiepresse.de and e-paper. (ends automatically)

Now € 0 instead of € 20.99