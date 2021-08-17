More boat migrants rescued in the Mediterranean | free press

Rome (AP) – The organization Doctors Without Borders rescued more than 60 boat migrants in the central Mediterranean on Tuesday night. The organization announced on Twitter that about 320 have now been rescued on board the “Geo Barents”.

Initially, the crew had brought just over 30 people on board, including a two-week-old baby. In another rescue operation, the volunteers rescued nearly 30 migrants.

The “Geo Barentsz” had already rescued more than 200 people on the high seas on Monday evening and Monday afternoon. In addition to Doctors Without Borders, Italian sea rescuers from the private organization ResQ are currently underway in the central Mediterranean. According to the crew, there are about 165 migrants on board the “ResQ People”. The ship is looking for a safe harbor for them.

The migrants keep leaving the coasts of Libya or Tunisia in small, usually overcrowded boats to reach the EU in the hope of a better life. The crossing is dangerous and it is not uncommon for people to be in distress or unable to maneuver. According to the UN, 1,010 migrants have died in the central Mediterranean so far this year. A year earlier, there were just under 380.